Pork ribs in Cambridge

The Mad Monkfish - Formerly Thelonious Monkfish
524 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
|BBQ Pork Ribs Bun
|$5.25
BBQ Pork Ribs, lettuce, Asian Pickle, Cucumber, Red Chili, Cilantro.
|Asian BBQ Pork Ribs
|$22.45
Pork spare ribs, marinated in hoisin sauce, apple juice, tomatoes, brown sugar, soy sauce, honey, black pepper, garlic, Sriracha sauce, grilled and served with jasmine rice.
Season to Taste
1678 Massachusetts Avenue, Cambridge
|Crispy Pork Ribs
|$17.00
morimoto glaze, quince slaw, jalepeno
Area Four Kendall Square, Cambridge
500 Technology Square, Cambrige
|Sticky Pork Ribs
|$15.00
Shy Bird - Kendall Square
390 Third St., Cambridge
|CHILI LIME PORK RIBS
|$14.00
chili lime glaze, Thai chili, peanuts, cilantro
The Coast Cafe - -Food From The Soul-
233 River Street, Cambridge
|Smoked BBQ Pork Rib & Chicken
|$22.49
Includes two sides and cornbread. [For any sauce on the side, select in Sauces category]
|Smoked BBQ Pork Rib
|$21.99
Includes two sides and cornbread. [For any sauce on the side, select in Sauces category]
|Smoked BBQ Pork Ribs
|$19.49