Pork ribs in Cambridge

Cambridge restaurants
Cambridge restaurants that serve pork ribs

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

The Mad Monkfish - Formerly Thelonious Monkfish

524 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

Avg 4.6 (3209 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
BBQ Pork Ribs Bun$5.25
BBQ Pork Ribs, lettuce, Asian Pickle, Cucumber, Red Chili, Cilantro.
Asian BBQ Pork Ribs$22.45
Pork spare ribs, marinated in hoisin sauce, apple juice, tomatoes, brown sugar, soy sauce, honey, black pepper, garlic, Sriracha sauce, grilled and served with jasmine rice.
More about The Mad Monkfish - Formerly Thelonious Monkfish
Season to Taste

1678 Massachusetts Avenue, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Pork Ribs$17.00
morimoto glaze, quince slaw, jalepeno
More about Season to Taste
Area Four Kendall Square, Cambridge

500 Technology Square, Cambrige

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Sticky Pork Ribs$15.00
More about Area Four Kendall Square, Cambridge
SALADS • SANDWICHES

Shy Bird - Kendall Square

390 Third St., Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (607 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
CHILI LIME PORK RIBS$14.00
chili lime glaze, Thai chili, peanuts, cilantro
More about Shy Bird - Kendall Square
SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

The Coast Cafe - -Food From The Soul-

233 River Street, Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (831 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Smoked BBQ Pork Rib & Chicken$22.49
Includes two sides and cornbread. [For any sauce on the side, select in Sauces category]
Smoked BBQ Pork Rib$21.99
Includes two sides and cornbread. [For any sauce on the side, select in Sauces category]
Smoked BBQ Pork Ribs$19.49
More about The Coast Cafe - -Food From The Soul-

