Pretzels in Cambridge
Cambridge restaurants that serve pretzels
More about Lily P's
Lily P's
50 Binney Street, Cambridge
|Soft Baked Pretzel
|$9.00
Served with Sea Salt & Honey Mustard Dipping Sauce
More about The Abbey - 1755 Massachusetts Avenue, - Porter Square, Cambridge (617) 714-4944
The Abbey - 1755 Massachusetts Avenue, - Porter Square, Cambridge (617) 714-4944
1755 Massachusetts Avenue, Cambridge
|WARM BAVARIAN PRETZEL
|$6.00
Warm Bavarian Pretzel, Roasted Pepper Cheddar Beer Fondue
More about Grendel's Den Restaurant
Grendel's Den Restaurant
89 Winthrop Street, Cambridge
|Extra Pretzel
|$2.00
|Two Pretzels
|$6.00
Two pretzels served with stone ground mustard.
More about Cafe Beatrice + The Lexington + Geppetto
Cafe Beatrice + The Lexington + Geppetto
100 N. First Street, Cambridge
|warm pretzel (4)
|$8.00
served with whole grain mustard
More about Shy Bird - Kendall Square
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Shy Bird - Kendall Square
390 Third St., Cambridge
|ES WARM PRETZEL .
|$7.00
warm, lightly topped with pretzel salt, side of honey mustard
More about CAMBRIDGE - Lone Star Taco Bar
CAMBRIDGE - Lone Star Taco Bar
635 Cambridge St, Cambridge
|1 PRETZEL W/ MUSTARD
|$5.00
|2 PRETZELS W/ QUESO AND MUSTARD
|$11.00
|2 PRETZELS W/ MUSTARD ONLY
|$10.00
More about Revival Cafe - Alewife
Revival Cafe - Alewife
125 Cambridgepark Drive, Cambridge
|Pretzel Bites
|$25.00
20 perfect bites served w/ honey mustard
serves 4-6.
available for pickup at our Alewife location on 11/22 or 11/23!
|Soft Pretzel
|$4.00
soft, salted pretzel served with a side of sweet and tangy honey mustard!