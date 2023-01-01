Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pretzels in Cambridge

Cambridge restaurants
Cambridge restaurants that serve pretzels

Item pic

 

Lily P's

50 Binney Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Soft Baked Pretzel$9.00
Served with Sea Salt & Honey Mustard Dipping Sauce
More about Lily P's
The Abbey - Porter Square image

 

The Abbey - 1755 Massachusetts Avenue, - Porter Square, Cambridge (617) 714-4944

1755 Massachusetts Avenue, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
WARM BAVARIAN PRETZEL$6.00
Warm Bavarian Pretzel, Roasted Pepper Cheddar Beer Fondue
More about The Abbey - 1755 Massachusetts Avenue, - Porter Square, Cambridge (617) 714-4944
Item pic

 

Grendel's Den Restaurant

89 Winthrop Street, Cambridge

Avg 3.9 (1977 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Extra Pretzel$2.00
Two Pretzels$6.00
Two pretzels served with stone ground mustard.
More about Grendel's Den Restaurant
Item pic

 

Cafe Beatrice + The Lexington + Geppetto

100 N. First Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
warm pretzel (4)$8.00
served with whole grain mustard
More about Cafe Beatrice + The Lexington + Geppetto
New Republik image

 

New Republik

1172 Cambridge Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pretzel Bites$10.00
More about New Republik
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Shy Bird - Kendall Square

390 Third St., Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (607 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
ES WARM PRETZEL .$7.00
warm, lightly topped with pretzel salt, side of honey mustard
More about Shy Bird - Kendall Square
CAMBRIDGE - Lone Star Taco Bar image

 

CAMBRIDGE - Lone Star Taco Bar

635 Cambridge St, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
1 PRETZEL W/ MUSTARD$5.00
2 PRETZELS W/ QUESO AND MUSTARD$11.00
2 PRETZELS W/ MUSTARD ONLY$10.00
More about CAMBRIDGE - Lone Star Taco Bar
Item pic

 

Revival Cafe - Alewife

125 Cambridgepark Drive, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pretzel Bites$25.00
20 perfect bites served w/ honey mustard
serves 4-6.
available for pickup at our Alewife location on 11/22 or 11/23!
Soft Pretzel$4.00
soft, salted pretzel served with a side of sweet and tangy honey mustard!
More about Revival Cafe - Alewife
Item pic

 

State Park

15 Hampshire Street, Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (668 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Extra Pretzels$2.00
Two extra turnbuckle shaped pretzels
More about State Park

