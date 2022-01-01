Prosciutto in Cambridge
Cambridge restaurants that serve prosciutto
VESTER
73 Ames St, Cambridge
|Croissant Prosciutto & Egg Sandwich
|$9.50
Melted cheese, 1 over easy egg, thinly sliced prosciutto di parma over warm croissant.
|Prosciutto Arugula Smorrebrod
|$11.00
Toasted sourdough with Turkish fig jam, arugula, prosciutto di parma + balsamic glaze.
|Prosciutto di Parma
|$14.00
Thinly sliced 36 month aged prosciutto di parma with freshly sliced mozzarella + ripe vine tomato. Finished with balsamic glaze, extra virgin olive oil on toasted french baguette. Served with homemade potato crisps.
Tatte Bakery - Cambridge Crossing
210 Jacobs St, Cambridge
|Prosciutto & Parmesan Scrambled Egg Plate
|$8.50
Two eggs soft scrambled served with prosciutto, Parmesan and toasted housemade sourdough.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
|GF Prosciutto Scrambled Egg Plate
|$8.50
Two eggs soft scrambled served with prosciutto, Parmesan, and toasted gluten-free bread.
Contains: Dairy, Egg
Cafe Luna - Main Street
612 Main Street, Cambridge
|Fig Prosciutto Goat Cheese Omelet
|$17.00
|Grilled Luna-Turkey,Prosciutto, Ham
|$12.00
|Prosciutto & Fig Eggs Benedict
|$21.00
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Tatte Bakery - Main Street
101 Main Street, Cambridge
|Prosciutto & Fig Panini
|$12.00
Fig jam, brie, fontina cheese, prosciutto and sliced Bosc pear on housemade ciabatta.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy
Area Four Kendall Square, Cambridge
500 Technology Square, Cambrige
|Small Prosciutto Pie
|$21.00
Local arugula, fresh mozzarella, tomato, hot honey, and post-oven prosciutto .
|Large Prosciutto Pie
|$28.00
Local arugula, fresh mozzarella, tomato, hot honey, and post-oven prosciutto .
PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Basta Pasta
319 Western Ave, Cambridge
|Prosciutto Panini
|$11.99
New Republik
1172 Cambridge Street, Cambridge
|Prosciutto and Fig Pizza
|$17.00
Fig jam, Mozzarella, and Gorgonzola, topped with Arugula, and Prosciutto.
Tatte Catering
101 Main Street, Cambridge
|Prosciutto & Fig Panini
|$12.00
Fig jam, brie, fontina cheese, prosciutto and sliced Bosc pear on housemade ciabatta.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy
Tatte Bakery - Third Street
318 3rd Street, Cambridge
|Prosciutto & Parmesan Scrambled Egg Plate
|$8.50
Two eggs soft scrambled served with prosciutto, Parmesan and toasted housemade sourdough.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
|GF Prosciutto Scrambled Egg Plate
|$8.50
Two eggs soft scrambled served with prosciutto, Parmesan, and toasted gluten-free bread.
Contains: Dairy, Egg