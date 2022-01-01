Prosciutto in Cambridge

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

VESTER

73 Ames St, Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (124 reviews)
Takeout
Croissant Prosciutto & Egg Sandwich$9.50
Melted cheese, 1 over easy egg, thinly sliced prosciutto di parma over warm croissant.
Prosciutto Arugula Smorrebrod$11.00
Toasted sourdough with Turkish fig jam, arugula, prosciutto di parma + balsamic glaze.
Prosciutto di Parma$14.00
Thinly sliced 36 month aged prosciutto di parma with freshly sliced mozzarella + ripe vine tomato. Finished with balsamic glaze, extra virgin olive oil on toasted french baguette. Served with homemade potato crisps.
More about VESTER
Item pic

 

Tatte Bakery - Cambridge Crossing

210 Jacobs St, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Prosciutto & Parmesan Scrambled Egg Plate$8.50
Two eggs soft scrambled served with prosciutto, Parmesan and toasted housemade sourdough.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
GF Prosciutto Scrambled Egg Plate$8.50
Two eggs soft scrambled served with prosciutto, Parmesan, and toasted gluten-free bread.
Contains: Dairy, Egg
More about Tatte Bakery - Cambridge Crossing
Cafe Luna - Main Street image

 

Cafe Luna - Main Street

612 Main Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fig Prosciutto Goat Cheese Omelet$17.00
Grilled Luna-Turkey,Prosciutto, Ham$12.00
Prosciutto & Fig Eggs Benedict$21.00
More about Cafe Luna - Main Street
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Tatte Bakery - Main Street

101 Main Street, Cambridge

Avg 4.6 (2797 reviews)
Takeout
Prosciutto & Fig Panini$12.00
Fig jam, brie, fontina cheese, prosciutto and sliced Bosc pear on housemade ciabatta.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy
More about Tatte Bakery - Main Street
Item pic

 

Area Four Kendall Square, Cambridge

500 Technology Square, Cambrige

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Small Prosciutto Pie$21.00
Local arugula, fresh mozzarella, tomato, hot honey, and post-oven prosciutto .
Large Prosciutto Pie$28.00
Local arugula, fresh mozzarella, tomato, hot honey, and post-oven prosciutto .
More about Area Four Kendall Square, Cambridge
Basta Pasta Trattoria image

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Basta Pasta

319 Western Ave, Cambridge

Avg 4.5 (2073 reviews)
Takeout
Prosciutto Panini$11.99
More about Basta Pasta
Item pic

 

New Republik

1172 Cambridge Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Prosciutto and Fig Pizza$17.00
Fig jam, Mozzarella, and Gorgonzola, topped with Arugula, and Prosciutto.
More about New Republik
Item pic

 

Tatte Catering

101 Main Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Prosciutto & Fig Panini$12.00
Fig jam, brie, fontina cheese, prosciutto and sliced Bosc pear on housemade ciabatta.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy
More about Tatte Catering
Item pic

 

Tatte Bakery - Third Street

318 3rd Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Prosciutto & Parmesan Scrambled Egg Plate$8.50
Two eggs soft scrambled served with prosciutto, Parmesan and toasted housemade sourdough.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
GF Prosciutto Scrambled Egg Plate$8.50
Two eggs soft scrambled served with prosciutto, Parmesan, and toasted gluten-free bread.
Contains: Dairy, Egg
More about Tatte Bakery - Third Street

