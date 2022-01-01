Quesadillas in Cambridge
Cambridge restaurants that serve quesadillas
More about Barismo 364
Barismo 364
364 Broadway, Cambridge
|Quesadilla
|$10.99
your choice of chicken (marinated with orange and lemon juice, ancho pepper, oregano and other spices) or
assorted veggies, cheese, ogao, fresh avocado slices, house made chili sauce , and side of an organic, and organic spring green mixed salad
More about Cafe Luna - Main Street
Cafe Luna - Main Street
612 Main Street, Cambridge
|Southwest Quesadilla
|$10.00
More about Grendel's Den Restaurant & Bar
Grendel's Den Restaurant & Bar
89 Winthrop Street, Cambridge
|Quesadilla
|$8.00
with chicken or just cheese, served with Pico De Gallo, Salsa Verde and sour cream on the side
More about PlantPub
PlantPub
675 West Kendall St, Cambridge
|CHICKEN QUESADILLA
|$15.00
Spicy chicken, scallions, melted cheddar, roasted salsa,
guacamole, cilantro crema. NF
More about New Republik
New Republik
1172 Cambridge Street, Cambridge
|Quesadillas
|$10.00
Cheese, Pinto Beans, Pico de Gallo, served with House Salsa and Sour Cream.
More about Ole - Taste of Mexico
Ole - Taste of Mexico
11 Springfield Street, Cambridge
|Pork Quesadilla
|$10.00
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$10.00
|Baja Quesadilla
|$11.00
More about CAMBRIDGE - Lone Star Taco Bar
CAMBRIDGE - Lone Star Taco Bar
635 Cambridge St, Cambridge
|CHICKEN QUESADILLA
|$12.00
Ranchero chicken, Oaxaca + longhorn cheese, sofrito, salsa verde, onion + cilantro
|VEGGIE QUESADILLA
|$10.00
Oaxaca + Longhorn cheese, sofrito, salsa verde, onion + cilantro.
|QUESADILLA
|$4.00
Mini cheese quesadilla served with nacho crema and a side of roasted salsa
More about Anna's Taqueria
BURRITOS • TACOS • SALADS • CHICKEN
Anna's Taqueria
822 Somerville Ave, Cambridge
|Regular Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
|$8.95
Marinated and grilled boneless chicken
|Regular Steak Quesadilla
|$9.70
Grilled steak, lightly seasoned
|Regular Steak Roja Quesadilla 🌶🌶
|$9.70
Grilled steak in spicy red pepper sauce
More about El Jefe's Taqueria
El Jefe's Taqueria
83 Mount Auburn St, Cambridge
|Super Quesadilla
|$10.25
12-inch flour tortilla with Mexican cheese + Protein choice + any hot toppings. Served with 2 sides.
|Cheese only Quesadilla
|$6.00
12-inch flour tortilla with Mexican cheese.
served with sour cream and salsa.
|Vegetarian Quesadilla
|$9.75
12-inch flour tortilla with Mexican cheese + roast vegetables. Served with sour cream and salsa.
More about Felipe's Taqueria
BURRITOS • SEAFOOD
Felipe's Taqueria
21 Brattle St, Cambridge
|SUPER QUESADILLA
|$9.50
Larger version of our quesadilla made with a flour tortilla griddled with extra melted cheese, choice of meat, pico de gallo, and salsa verde.
|QUESADILLA
|$8.50
Griddled flour tortilla, melted jack cheese, choice of meat, pico de gallo, and salsa verde.
|MINI QUESADILLA
|$2.75
6" corn tortilla griddled with cheese and pico de gallo.