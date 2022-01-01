Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Cambridge

Go
Cambridge restaurants
Toast

Cambridge restaurants that serve quesadillas

Item pic

 

Barismo 364

364 Broadway, Cambridge

Avg 3.6 (569 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Quesadilla$10.99
your choice of chicken (marinated with orange and lemon juice, ancho pepper, oregano and other spices) or
assorted veggies, cheese, ogao, fresh avocado slices, house made chili sauce , and side of an organic, and organic spring green mixed salad
More about Barismo 364
Cafe Luna - Main Street image

 

Cafe Luna - Main Street

612 Main Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Southwest Quesadilla$10.00
More about Cafe Luna - Main Street
Item pic

 

Grendel's Den Restaurant & Bar

89 Winthrop Street, Cambridge

Avg 3.9 (1977 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Quesadilla$8.00
with chicken or just cheese, served with Pico De Gallo, Salsa Verde and sour cream on the side
More about Grendel's Den Restaurant & Bar
Item pic

 

PlantPub

675 West Kendall St, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
CHICKEN QUESADILLA$15.00
Spicy chicken, scallions, melted cheddar, roasted salsa,
guacamole, cilantro crema. NF
More about PlantPub
Item pic

 

New Republik

1172 Cambridge Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Quesadillas$10.00
Cheese, Pinto Beans, Pico de Gallo, served with House Salsa and Sour Cream.
More about New Republik
Ole - Taste of Mexico image

 

Ole - Taste of Mexico

11 Springfield Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pork Quesadilla$10.00
Chicken Quesadilla$10.00
Baja Quesadilla$11.00
More about Ole - Taste of Mexico
Item pic

 

CAMBRIDGE - Lone Star Taco Bar

635 Cambridge St, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CHICKEN QUESADILLA$12.00
Ranchero chicken, Oaxaca + longhorn cheese, sofrito, salsa verde, onion + cilantro
VEGGIE QUESADILLA$10.00
Oaxaca + Longhorn cheese, sofrito, salsa verde, onion + cilantro.
QUESADILLA$4.00
Mini cheese quesadilla served with nacho crema and a side of roasted salsa
More about CAMBRIDGE - Lone Star Taco Bar
Item pic

BURRITOS • TACOS • SALADS • CHICKEN

Anna's Taqueria

822 Somerville Ave, Cambridge

Avg 4 (1021 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Regular Grilled Chicken Quesadilla$8.95
Marinated and grilled boneless chicken
Regular Steak Quesadilla$9.70
Grilled steak, lightly seasoned
Regular Steak Roja Quesadilla 🌶🌶$9.70
Grilled steak in spicy red pepper sauce
More about Anna's Taqueria
Super Quesadilla image

 

El Jefe's Taqueria

83 Mount Auburn St, Cambridge

Avg 4.5 (9194 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Super Quesadilla$10.25
12-inch flour tortilla with Mexican cheese + Protein choice + any hot toppings. Served with 2 sides.
Cheese only Quesadilla$6.00
12-inch flour tortilla with Mexican cheese.
served with sour cream and salsa.
Vegetarian Quesadilla$9.75
12-inch flour tortilla with Mexican cheese + roast vegetables. Served with sour cream and salsa.
More about El Jefe's Taqueria
QUESADILLA image

BURRITOS • SEAFOOD

Felipe's Taqueria

21 Brattle St, Cambridge

Avg 4.5 (7524 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
SUPER QUESADILLA$9.50
Larger version of our quesadilla made with a flour tortilla griddled with extra melted cheese, choice of meat, pico de gallo, and salsa verde.
QUESADILLA$8.50
Griddled flour tortilla, melted jack cheese, choice of meat, pico de gallo, and salsa verde.
MINI QUESADILLA$2.75
6" corn tortilla griddled with cheese and pico de gallo.
More about Felipe's Taqueria

Browse other tasty dishes in Cambridge

Tiramisu

Margherita Pizza

Grilled Chicken

Tarts

Pudding

Cheese Fries

Calamari

Panna Cotta

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Cambridge to explore

Kendall Square/MIT

Avg 4.2 (27 restaurants)

Harvard Square

Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)

Porter Square

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Central Square

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

East Cambridge

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Inman Square

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Cambridge to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (496 restaurants)

Somerville

Avg 4.5 (95 restaurants)

Brighton

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Allston

Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)

Medford

Avg 4.7 (22 restaurants)

Arlington

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Charlestown

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Watertown

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Everett

Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (496 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (123 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1583 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (263 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (152 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (319 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston