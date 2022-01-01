Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quiche in Cambridge

Cambridge restaurants
Toast

Cambridge restaurants that serve quiche

Item pic

 

Mamaleh's Delicatessen Cambridge

1 Kendall Square Building 300, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mini Quiche (frozen, reheat at home)$10.00
Codman Farms Rainbow Chard and Eggs brought together for ultimate quiche enjoyment!
Ingredients: flour, sugar, butter, codman farms rainbow chard, garlic, aleppo and urfa peppers, salt, olive oil, heavy cream, milk, pepper, sour cream, egg.
Quiche (serves 6-8ppl)$35.00
Flaky house made crust, caramelized leek, spinach, and goat cheese
More about Mamaleh's Delicatessen Cambridge
Item pic

 

Cafe Beatrice + The Lexington + Geppetto

100 N. First Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
vegetarian quiche$14.00
served with a side salad. quiche has squash, caramelized onions, cheddar
. (contains gluten, dairy, alliums)
More about Cafe Beatrice + The Lexington + Geppetto
Item pic

 

Flour Bakery - Central Square

190 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
quiche of the day$8.00
roasted mushroom, sauteed spinach, fontina (veg, w/o nuts)
quiche of the day$8.00
bacon, caramelized onion + goat cheese (w/o nuts)
More about Flour Bakery - Central Square
Item pic

 

Flour Bakery - Cambridgeport

40 Erie Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
quiche of the day$8.00
roasted mushroom, sauteed spinach, fontina (veg, w/o nuts)
quiche of the day$8.00
bacon, caramelized onion + goat cheese (w/o nuts)
More about Flour Bakery - Cambridgeport
Sofra Bakery & Cafe image

 

Sofra Bakery & Cafe

1 Belmont St, Cambridge

Avg 4 (834 reviews)
Takeout
Caramelized Onion Quiche$4.50
Feta, spinach, fennel pollen. One slice
More about Sofra Bakery & Cafe
Item pic

 

Flour Bakery - Harvard Square

114 Mt Auburn Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
quiche of the day$8.00
roasted mushroom, sauteed spinach, fontina (veg, w/o nuts)
quiche of the day$8.00
bacon, caramelized onion + goat cheese (w/o nuts)
More about Flour Bakery - Harvard Square
Item pic

 

Tatte | Boston Catering Kitchen

101 Main Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Quiche & Salad$0.00
Slice of quiche served with green salad.
Contains: Wheat, Egg, Dairy
Whole Quiche$35.00
A Tatte Signature. Packaged chilled. Reheat in oven at 325 degrees for 15-20 minutes until warm.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
More about Tatte | Boston Catering Kitchen
Item pic

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Hi-Rise Bread Co.

208 Concord Ave, Cambridge

Avg 3.7 (689 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Broccoli Quiche$36.00
Leek Quiche$36.00
Roasted Tomato Quiche$36.00
More about Hi-Rise Bread Co.

