Quiche in Cambridge
Cambridge restaurants that serve quiche
Mamaleh's Delicatessen Cambridge
1 Kendall Square Building 300, Cambridge
|Mini Quiche (frozen, reheat at home)
|$10.00
Codman Farms Rainbow Chard and Eggs brought together for ultimate quiche enjoyment!
Ingredients: flour, sugar, butter, codman farms rainbow chard, garlic, aleppo and urfa peppers, salt, olive oil, heavy cream, milk, pepper, sour cream, egg.
|Quiche (serves 6-8ppl)
|$35.00
Flaky house made crust, caramelized leek, spinach, and goat cheese
Cafe Beatrice + The Lexington + Geppetto
100 N. First Street, Cambridge
|vegetarian quiche
|$14.00
served with a side salad. quiche has squash, caramelized onions, cheddar
. (contains gluten, dairy, alliums)
Flour Bakery - Central Square
190 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
|quiche of the day
|$8.00
roasted mushroom, sauteed spinach, fontina (veg, w/o nuts)
|quiche of the day
|$8.00
bacon, caramelized onion + goat cheese (w/o nuts)
Flour Bakery - Cambridgeport
40 Erie Street, Cambridge
|quiche of the day
|$8.00
roasted mushroom, sauteed spinach, fontina (veg, w/o nuts)
|quiche of the day
|$8.00
bacon, caramelized onion + goat cheese (w/o nuts)
Sofra Bakery & Cafe
1 Belmont St, Cambridge
|Caramelized Onion Quiche
|$4.50
Feta, spinach, fennel pollen. One slice
Flour Bakery - Harvard Square
114 Mt Auburn Street, Cambridge
|quiche of the day
|$8.00
roasted mushroom, sauteed spinach, fontina (veg, w/o nuts)
|quiche of the day
|$8.00
bacon, caramelized onion + goat cheese (w/o nuts)
Tatte | Boston Catering Kitchen
101 Main Street, Cambridge
|Quiche & Salad
|$0.00
Slice of quiche served with green salad.
Contains: Wheat, Egg, Dairy
|Whole Quiche
|$35.00
A Tatte Signature. Packaged chilled. Reheat in oven at 325 degrees for 15-20 minutes until warm.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg