Rangoon in Cambridge
Cambridge restaurants that serve rangoon
More about ShangHai Fresh 十八鲜
NOODLES
ShangHai Fresh 十八鲜
735 Mass Ave, Cambridge
|A25 Crab Rangoon 蟹饺
|$7.95
More about Wusong Road
Wusong Road
112 Mount Auburn Street, Cambridge
|Crab Rangoon
|$8.88
Wusong Road's spin on the Chinese American classic. Cream cheese, surimi, scallions, hong kong style egg wonton wrapper, deep fried to golden brown and delicious, sambal pineapple duck sauce.
Allergies: DAIRY | GLUTEN | SHELLFISH | ALLIUM | EGG - Menu item cannot be made without any of the listed allegens.
|Corn Rangoons
|$8.88
Vegetarian - roasted corn, cream cheese, pickled jalapeno with duck sauce on side.
ALLERGENS: DAIRY | GLUTEN | NIGHTSHADES
More about The Mad Monkfish - Formerly Thelonious Monkfish
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
The Mad Monkfish - Formerly Thelonious Monkfish
524 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
|Cranberry Crab Rangoon
|$9.95
The tangy savor of cranberries, the saltiness of crab+ the rich silkiness of cream cheese.
More about Shabu & Mein
SOUPS • HOT POT • RAMEN • NOODLES
Shabu & Mein
148 First Street, Cambridge
|Lobster Rangoon
|$10.00
[4 pcs]
More about Sugar & Spice - Cambridge
RAMEN • NOODLES
Sugar & Spice - Cambridge
1933 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
|Crab Rangoon
|$9.95
Pineapple sauce made in-house
More about The Nu Dó Society - Cambridge MA
The Nu Dó Society - Cambridge MA
125 River st, Cambridge
|Crab Rangoon (5)
|$8.00
The filling is made with a combination of cream cheese, crab meat or imitation crab meat, scallions or onion, garlic, and other flavorings.A small amount of the filling is wrapped in each Chinese wonton wrapper.
More about Fuji at Kendall
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES
Fuji at Kendall
300 Third St, Cambridge
|Lobster Rangoon
|$12.00
4 pc Lobster, onion, scallion, sesame oil, and cream cheese folded in golden, crispy wonton wrappers served with sweet and sour sauce
More about Pai Kin Kao
SUSHI • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • RAMEN • NOODLES
Pai Kin Kao
80 River St, Cambridge
|Spinach Crab Rangoon (5 pcs)
|$6.95
Spinach