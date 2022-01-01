Rangoon in Cambridge

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shanghai Fresh image

NOODLES

ShangHai Fresh 十八鲜

735 Mass Ave, Cambridge

Avg 4 (455 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
A25 Crab Rangoon 蟹饺$7.95
More about ShangHai Fresh 十八鲜
Crab Rangoon image

 

Wusong Road

112 Mount Auburn Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Crab Rangoon$8.88
Wusong Road's spin on the Chinese American classic. Cream cheese, surimi, scallions, hong kong style egg wonton wrapper, deep fried to golden brown and delicious, sambal pineapple duck sauce.
Allergies: DAIRY | GLUTEN | SHELLFISH | ALLIUM | EGG - Menu item cannot be made without any of the listed allegens.
Corn Rangoons$8.88
Vegetarian - roasted corn, cream cheese, pickled jalapeno with duck sauce on side.
ALLERGENS: DAIRY | GLUTEN | NIGHTSHADES
More about Wusong Road
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

The Mad Monkfish - Formerly Thelonious Monkfish

524 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

Avg 4.6 (3209 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cranberry Crab Rangoon$9.95
The tangy savor of cranberries, the saltiness of crab+ the rich silkiness of cream cheese.
More about The Mad Monkfish - Formerly Thelonious Monkfish
Lobster Rangoon image

SOUPS • HOT POT • RAMEN • NOODLES

Shabu & Mein

148 First Street, Cambridge

Avg 4.2 (1287 reviews)
Takeout
Lobster Rangoon$10.00
[4 pcs]
More about Shabu & Mein
Crab Rangoon image

RAMEN • NOODLES

Sugar & Spice - Cambridge

1933 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

Avg 4.6 (5053 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Rangoon$9.95
Pineapple sauce made in-house
More about Sugar & Spice - Cambridge
Consumer pic

 

The Nu Dó Society - Cambridge MA

125 River st, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Crab Rangoon (5)$8.00
The filling is made with a combination of cream cheese, crab meat or imitation crab meat, scallions or onion, garlic, and other flavorings.A small amount of the filling is wrapped in each Chinese wonton wrapper.
More about The Nu Dó Society - Cambridge MA
Fuji at Kendall image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES

Fuji at Kendall

300 Third St, Cambridge

Avg 4.4 (1895 reviews)
Takeout
Lobster Rangoon$12.00
4 pc Lobster, onion, scallion, sesame oil, and cream cheese folded in golden, crispy wonton wrappers served with sweet and sour sauce
More about Fuji at Kendall
7d3bb734-795b-4e30-840a-0d6112a45354 image

SUSHI • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • RAMEN • NOODLES

Pai Kin Kao

80 River St, Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (107 reviews)
Takeout
Spinach Crab Rangoon (5 pcs)$6.95
Spinach
More about Pai Kin Kao
Restaurant banner

 

Nine Tastes - 50 Jfk St

50 Jfk St, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crab Rangoon$8.95
More about Nine Tastes - 50 Jfk St

