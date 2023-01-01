Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Reuben in Cambridge

Cambridge restaurants
Cambridge restaurants that serve reuben

Item pic

 

Grendel's Den Restaurant

89 Winthrop Street, Cambridge

Avg 3.9 (1977 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
The Reuben$16.00
Corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, Russian dressing, on dark rye with potato chips
Portobello Reuben$14.00
Grilled mushroom, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, Russian dressing, on dark rye with potato chips
More about Grendel's Den Restaurant
Item pic

 

Mamaleh's Delicatessen Cambridge

1 Kendall Square Building 300, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Corned Beef Reuben$15.00
Corned beef, russian dressing, swiss, and sauerkraut pressed on seeded rye
Pastrami Reuben$15.00
Pastrami, russian dressing, swiss, and sauerkraut pressed on seeded rye
Vegetarian Reuben Egg Rolls$8.00
A Jewish-Christmas classic, now made with Mrs. Goldfarb's vegetarian plant-based meat. Available while supplies last. Served hot out of the kitchen with hoisin Russian dressing on the side.
Allergens: Allium, nightshade, gluten, soy, eggs
More about Mamaleh's Delicatessen Cambridge
Item pic

 

Cafe Beatrice + The Lexington + Geppetto

100 N. First Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
reuben$13.00
corned beef, swiss, sauerkraut, 1000 Island, marble rye
More about Cafe Beatrice + The Lexington + Geppetto
Item pic

 

Boston Burger Company- Cambridge

1105 Mass Ave., cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Reuben Mac-Anchini$14.00
deep-fried mac & cheese balls stuffed with corned beef, Swiss cheese, and sauerkraut, served with Hot Mess dipping sauce
More about Boston Burger Company- Cambridge
Item pic

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Hi-Rise Bread Co.

208 Concord Ave, Cambridge

Avg 3.7 (689 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
#1 Georgia Reuben$13.00
house-roasted turkey, swiss, coleslaw, russian dressing on whole grain, grilled
More about Hi-Rise Bread Co.
The Reubens image

 

All Star Sandwich Bar

1245 Cambridge St., Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
The Reubens$14.00
choice of corned beef, N.Y. style black pepper crusted pastrami or herb roasted turkey, swiss cheese, sauerkraut and russian dressing on grilled rye
More about All Star Sandwich Bar
Restaurant banner

 

Roust - 148 Mount Auburn Street

148 Mount Auburn Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
16. The Reuben$14.00
Pastrami, Swiss, Sauerkraut, Russian dressing on Marble Rye
More about Roust - 148 Mount Auburn Street

