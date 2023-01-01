Reuben in Cambridge
Grendel's Den Restaurant
89 Winthrop Street, Cambridge
|The Reuben
|$16.00
Corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, Russian dressing, on dark rye with potato chips
|Portobello Reuben
|$14.00
Grilled mushroom, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, Russian dressing, on dark rye with potato chips
Mamaleh's Delicatessen Cambridge
1 Kendall Square Building 300, Cambridge
|Corned Beef Reuben
|$15.00
Corned beef, russian dressing, swiss, and sauerkraut pressed on seeded rye
|Pastrami Reuben
|$15.00
Pastrami, russian dressing, swiss, and sauerkraut pressed on seeded rye
|Vegetarian Reuben Egg Rolls
|$8.00
A Jewish-Christmas classic, now made with Mrs. Goldfarb's vegetarian plant-based meat. Available while supplies last. Served hot out of the kitchen with hoisin Russian dressing on the side.
Allergens: Allium, nightshade, gluten, soy, eggs
Cafe Beatrice + The Lexington + Geppetto
100 N. First Street, Cambridge
|reuben
|$13.00
corned beef, swiss, sauerkraut, 1000 Island, marble rye
Boston Burger Company- Cambridge
1105 Mass Ave., cambridge
|Reuben Mac-Anchini
|$14.00
deep-fried mac & cheese balls stuffed with corned beef, Swiss cheese, and sauerkraut, served with Hot Mess dipping sauce
Hi-Rise Bread Co.
208 Concord Ave, Cambridge
|#1 Georgia Reuben
|$13.00
house-roasted turkey, swiss, coleslaw, russian dressing on whole grain, grilled
All Star Sandwich Bar
1245 Cambridge St., Cambridge
|The Reubens
|$14.00
choice of corned beef, N.Y. style black pepper crusted pastrami or herb roasted turkey, swiss cheese, sauerkraut and russian dressing on grilled rye