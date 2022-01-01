Rice bowls in Cambridge

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tatte Bakery | Cambridge Crossing image

 

Tatte Bakery | Cambridge Crossing

210 Jacobs St, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Squash, Broccolini & Rice Bowl$12.50
Acorn squash, broccolini, caramelized red onions sauteed with jasmine rice and garlic Aleppo oil served with poached egg and cilantro relish.
Contains: Dairy, Egg
More about Tatte Bakery | Cambridge Crossing
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

The Mad Monkfish

524 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

Avg 4.6 (3209 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Miso Salmon Rice Bowl$10.00
Miso-marinated grilled salmon served with white rice, Broccoli, Carrot, Cabbage, Teriyaki sauce.
More about The Mad Monkfish
Item pic

DIM SUM • NOODLES

Dumpling Daughter

73 Ames St, Cambridge

Avg 3.7 (186 reviews)
Takeout
Organic Tofu Rice Bowl$11.00
Organic tofu, Dumpling Daughter spicy chili sauce, scallions
Organic Tofu Rice Bowl$11.00
Organic tofu, Dumpling Daughter spicy chili sauce, scallions
Pork Belly Rice Bowl$14.00
Pork belly, pork sung, fried egg, cucumber, sriracha, kewpie
More about Dumpling Daughter
Tatte Catering image

 

Tatte Catering

101 Main Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Squash, Broccolini, & Rice Bowl$12.50
Acorn squash, broccolini, caramelized red onions sauteed with jasmine rice and garlic Aleppo oil served with a scrambled egg and cilantro relish.
Contains: Dairy, Egg
More about Tatte Catering
Item pic

 

Mix It

1678 Mass Ave, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mix-It Poke Rice Bowl$16.00
Tuna, Salmon, White Tuna, Kanikama, Seaweed Salad, Mango and Avocado with Spicy Mayo and Eel Sauce
More about Mix It
Rice Bowl image

 

Bon Me - Test Kitchen

60 Binney St., Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Rice Bowl$9.81
Rice bowl with your choice of rice, protein and sauce with pickled carrots & daikon, mesclun, cilantro, scallions, crispy shallots
More about Bon Me - Test Kitchen
Tatte Bakery | Third Street image

 

Tatte Bakery | Third Street

318 3rd Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Squash, Broccolini & Rice Bowl$12.50
Acorn squash, broccolini, caramelized red onions sauteed with jasmine rice and garlic Aleppo oil served with poached egg and cilantro relish.
Contains: Dairy, Egg
More about Tatte Bakery | Third Street
Rice Bowl image

 

Las Palmas - Harvard Campus

1350 Massachusetts Avenue, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Rice Bowl$10.00
More about Las Palmas - Harvard Campus
Wusong Road image

 

Wusong Road

114 Mount Auburn Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Orange Chicken Rice Bowl$13.88
Crispy chicken with spicy orange mandarin glaze, scallions, fried shallots, and sesame seeds. Served with rice.
Allergies: gluten, soy, allium, dairy
More about Wusong Road

