Rice bowls in Cambridge
Cambridge restaurants that serve rice bowls
More about Tatte Bakery | Cambridge Crossing
Tatte Bakery | Cambridge Crossing
210 Jacobs St, Cambridge
|Squash, Broccolini & Rice Bowl
|$12.50
Acorn squash, broccolini, caramelized red onions sauteed with jasmine rice and garlic Aleppo oil served with poached egg and cilantro relish.
Contains: Dairy, Egg
More about The Mad Monkfish
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
The Mad Monkfish
524 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
|Grilled Miso Salmon Rice Bowl
|$10.00
Miso-marinated grilled salmon served with white rice, Broccoli, Carrot, Cabbage, Teriyaki sauce.
More about Dumpling Daughter
DIM SUM • NOODLES
Dumpling Daughter
73 Ames St, Cambridge
|Organic Tofu Rice Bowl
|$11.00
Organic tofu, Dumpling Daughter spicy chili sauce, scallions
|Organic Tofu Rice Bowl
|$11.00
Organic tofu, Dumpling Daughter spicy chili sauce, scallions
|Pork Belly Rice Bowl
|$14.00
Pork belly, pork sung, fried egg, cucumber, sriracha, kewpie
More about Tatte Catering
Tatte Catering
101 Main Street, Cambridge
|Squash, Broccolini, & Rice Bowl
|$12.50
Acorn squash, broccolini, caramelized red onions sauteed with jasmine rice and garlic Aleppo oil served with a scrambled egg and cilantro relish.
Contains: Dairy, Egg
More about Mix It
Mix It
1678 Mass Ave, Cambridge
|Mix-It Poke Rice Bowl
|$16.00
Tuna, Salmon, White Tuna, Kanikama, Seaweed Salad, Mango and Avocado with Spicy Mayo and Eel Sauce
More about Bon Me - Test Kitchen
Bon Me - Test Kitchen
60 Binney St., Cambridge
|Rice Bowl
|$9.81
Rice bowl with your choice of rice, protein and sauce with pickled carrots & daikon, mesclun, cilantro, scallions, crispy shallots
More about Tatte Bakery | Third Street
Tatte Bakery | Third Street
318 3rd Street, Cambridge
|Squash, Broccolini & Rice Bowl
|$12.50
Acorn squash, broccolini, caramelized red onions sauteed with jasmine rice and garlic Aleppo oil served with poached egg and cilantro relish.
Contains: Dairy, Egg
More about Las Palmas - Harvard Campus
Las Palmas - Harvard Campus
1350 Massachusetts Avenue, Cambridge
|Rice Bowl
|$10.00