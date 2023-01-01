Rigatoni in Cambridge
Cambridge restaurants that serve rigatoni
Viale - 502 Massachusetts Ave
502 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
|Rigatoni
|$26.00
pomodoro e pesto, watercress, piave
Talulla
377 Walden Street, Cambridge
|Rigatoni
|$25.00
Kale Pesto, Spinach, Fresh Cheese
Season to Taste
1678 Massachusetts Avenue, Cambridge
|Rigatoni
|$27.00
house-made rigatoni, rosemary white beans, kale, artichoke heart poached egg, sumac
Cafe Beatrice + The Lexington + Geppetto
100 N. First Street, Cambridge
|mushroom rigatoni
|$25.00
mushrooms, arugula, yellow squash, ricotta, pine nuts
|rigatoni bolognese
|$23.00
a little taste of geppetto, because we all need more pasta. pork bolognese with housemade rigatoni.