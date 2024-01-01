Roast beef sandwiches in Cambridge
Cambridge restaurants that serve roast beef sandwiches
More about Flour Bakery - Central Square
Flour Bakery - Central Square
190 massachusetts ave, cambridge
|roast beef sandwich
|$13.00
horseradish mayo, crispy onions, tomato, focaccia (w/o nuts)
More about Flour Bakery - Cambridgeport
Flour Bakery - Cambridgeport
40 erie street, cambridge
|roast beef sandwich
|$13.00
horseradish mayo, crispy onions, tomato, focaccia (w/o nuts)
More about Flour Bakery - Harvard Square
Flour Bakery - Harvard Square
114 mt auburn street, cambridge
|roast beef sandwich
|$13.00
horseradish mayo, crispy onions, tomato, focaccia (w/o nuts)
More about Discovery Cafe - Cambridge - 157 6th Street
Discovery Cafe - Cambridge - 157 6th Street
157 6th Street, Cambridge
|Roast Beef Sandwich
|$11.31
Deli roast beef slices with your choice of toppings and bread.