Roast beef sandwiches in Cambridge

Cambridge restaurants
Toast

Cambridge restaurants that serve roast beef sandwiches

Flour Bakery - Central Square

190 massachusetts ave, cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
roast beef sandwich$13.00
horseradish mayo, crispy onions, tomato, focaccia (w/o nuts)
More about Flour Bakery - Central Square
Flour Bakery - Cambridgeport

40 erie street, cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
roast beef sandwich$13.00
horseradish mayo, crispy onions, tomato, focaccia (w/o nuts)
More about Flour Bakery - Cambridgeport
Flour Bakery - Harvard Square

114 mt auburn street, cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
roast beef sandwich$13.00
horseradish mayo, crispy onions, tomato, focaccia (w/o nuts)
More about Flour Bakery - Harvard Square
Discovery Cafe - Cambridge - 157 6th Street

157 6th Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Roast Beef Sandwich$11.31
Deli roast beef slices with your choice of toppings and bread.
More about Discovery Cafe - Cambridge - 157 6th Street
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Russell House Tavern -

14 JFK Street, Cambridge

Avg 4.2 (5678 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Roast Beef Sandwich$17.00
raclette, crispy shishitos, shallots, horseradish aioli, caramelized onion brioche
More about Russell House Tavern -

