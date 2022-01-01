Salad bowl in Cambridge
Cambridge restaurants that serve salad bowl
More about El Jefe's - Cambridge - 14 Brattle Street
El Jefe's - Cambridge - 14 Brattle Street
14 Brattle Street, Cambridge
|Salad Bowl (no Shell)
|$9.75
Salad bowl served with lettuce mix + one protein of your choice +any cold toppings. (taco shell per request)
More about VESTER
VESTER
73 Ames St, Cambridge
|Avocado + Egg Breakfast Salad Bowl
|$13.00
2 over easy eggs + half an avocado over fresh arugula with homemade poppyseed citrus vinaigrette. Add on more items for a heavier protein bowl!
More about Bom Dough
Bom Dough
1271 Cambridge Street, Cambridge
|roasted potato, and arugula, tomato salad bowl
|$10.00
warm arugula and tomato salad tossed with roasted potato and three-cheese sauce.
|scrambled egg, roasted potato, and arugula salad bowl
|$12.00
roasted potatoes, soft farm fresh scrambled eggs, arugula, tomato, capers, and parmesan salad for a complete breakfast plate. (contains: egg)