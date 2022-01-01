Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salad bowl in Cambridge

Go
Cambridge restaurants
Toast

Cambridge restaurants that serve salad bowl

Item pic

 

El Jefe's - Cambridge - 14 Brattle Street

14 Brattle Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Salad Bowl (no Shell)$9.75
Salad bowl served with lettuce mix + one protein of your choice +any cold toppings. (taco shell per request)
More about El Jefe's - Cambridge - 14 Brattle Street
Item pic

 

VESTER

73 Ames St, Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (124 reviews)
Takeout
Avocado + Egg Breakfast Salad Bowl$13.00
2 over easy eggs + half an avocado over fresh arugula with homemade poppyseed citrus vinaigrette. Add on more items for a heavier protein bowl!
More about VESTER
Consumer pic

 

Bom Dough

1271 Cambridge Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
roasted potato, and arugula, tomato salad bowl$10.00
warm arugula and tomato salad tossed with roasted potato and three-cheese sauce.
scrambled egg, roasted potato, and arugula salad bowl$12.00
roasted potatoes, soft farm fresh scrambled eggs, arugula, tomato, capers, and parmesan salad for a complete breakfast plate. (contains: egg)
More about Bom Dough

Browse other tasty dishes in Cambridge

French Fries

Noodle Soup

Patty Melts

Whoopie Pies

Garlic Bread

Chocolate Cake

Eggplant Parm

Croissants

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Cambridge to explore

Kendall Square/MIT

Avg 4.2 (27 restaurants)

Harvard Square

Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)

Porter Square

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Central Square

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

East Cambridge

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Inman Square

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Cambridge to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (583 restaurants)

Somerville

Avg 4.5 (103 restaurants)

Allston

Avg 4.2 (37 restaurants)

Brighton

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Medford

Avg 4.7 (23 restaurants)

Arlington

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Charlestown

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Watertown

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Everett

Avg 3.9 (10 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (583 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (72 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (110 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (158 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1901 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (320 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (191 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (81 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (403 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston