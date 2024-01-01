Sashimi in Cambridge
The Mad Monkfish - Formerly Thelonious Monkfish
524 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
|Sushi & Sashimi
|$52.95
Sushi: 2 Eel, 2 Hamachi, Ebi, Suzuki + Temper Tantrum Maki.
Sashimi: 3 Tuna, 3 Salmon, 3 Hamachi with sushi rice
|Sashimi Deluxe
|$45.00
3 Tuna, 3 Salmon, 3 White Fish, 2 Hamachi, 2 Suzuki, 2 Tako + sushi rice.
|Sashimi Appetizer
|$18.00
Genki Ya - Cambridge
231 Alewife Brook Pkwy, Cambridge
|Sashimi Appetizer
|$14.95
Tuna, salmon and yellowtail
|Sushi & Sashimi Combo
|$37.95
Assortment of 9 sashimi, 6 nigiri, spicy tuna roll and california roll
Izakaya Ittoku - Authentic Japanese-Tapas Styled Restaurant
1815 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
|3 Kinds Clams Sashimi
|$18.00
Whelk, Surf Clam, and Scallop Sashimi
|10 Kinds Fish & Clam Sashimi
|$58.00
Salmon, Tuna, Yellowtail, Mackerel, Octopus, Scallop, Botan Shrimp, Snowcrab leg, Surf Clam, and Whelk Sashimi
|Salmon Sashimi
|$8.00
Salmon Sashimi
PAGU
310 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
|HAMACHI SASHIMI
|$18.00
Lime, garlic, tamari, thai chili.
Fuji at Kendall
300 Third St, Cambridge
|Ika Sashimi *(G)
|$10.00
Squid
|Seared Hamachi Toro Sashimi *
|$14.00
Seared yellow tail belly
|Hamachi Sashimi *(G)
|$11.00
Seared yellow tail
Cafe Sushi
1105 Mass Ave, Cambridge
|Salmon Sashimi Donburi
|$40.00
13pc assorted sashimi (salmon, king salmon, seared salmon belly & salmon roe) over sushi rice, with aburi ponzu, shiso, scallion & pickles
|Sashimi Dinner
|$38.00
13 pieces of Chef’s choice sashimi with a side of steamed rice