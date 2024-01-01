Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sashimi in Cambridge

Cambridge restaurants
Cambridge restaurants that serve sashimi

Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

The Mad Monkfish - Formerly Thelonious Monkfish

524 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

Avg 4.6 (3209 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Sushi & Sashimi$52.95
Sushi: 2 Eel, 2 Hamachi, Ebi, Suzuki + Temper Tantrum Maki.
Sashimi: 3 Tuna, 3 Salmon, 3 Hamachi with sushi rice
Sashimi Deluxe$45.00
3 Tuna, 3 Salmon, 3 White Fish, 2 Hamachi, 2 Suzuki, 2 Tako + sushi rice.
Sashimi Appetizer$18.00
More about The Mad Monkfish - Formerly Thelonious Monkfish
Item pic

 

Genki Ya - Cambridge

231 Alewife Brook Pkwy, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sashimi Appetizer$14.95
Tuna, salmon and yellowtail
Sushi & Sashimi Combo$37.95
Assortment of 9 sashimi, 6 nigiri, spicy tuna roll and california roll
More about Genki Ya - Cambridge
Item pic

 

Izakaya Ittoku - Authentic Japanese-Tapas Styled Restaurant

1815 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
3 Kinds Clams Sashimi$18.00
Whelk, Surf Clam, and Scallop Sashimi
10 Kinds Fish & Clam Sashimi$58.00
Salmon, Tuna, Yellowtail, Mackerel, Octopus, Scallop, Botan Shrimp, Snowcrab leg, Surf Clam, and Whelk Sashimi
Salmon Sashimi$8.00
Salmon Sashimi
More about Izakaya Ittoku - Authentic Japanese-Tapas Styled Restaurant
Pagu image

PIZZA • TAPAS • NOODLES

PAGU

310 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

Avg 4 (1006 reviews)
Takeout
HAMACHI SASHIMI$18.00
Lime, garlic, tamari, thai chili.
More about PAGU
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES

Fuji at Kendall

300 Third St, Cambridge

Avg 4.4 (1895 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Ika Sashimi *(G)$10.00
Squid
Seared Hamachi Toro Sashimi *$14.00
Seared yellow tail belly
Hamachi Sashimi *(G)$11.00
Seared yellow tail
More about Fuji at Kendall
Item pic

SUSHI

Cafe Sushi

1105 Mass Ave, Cambridge

Avg 4.7 (4663 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Sashimi Donburi$40.00
13pc assorted sashimi (salmon, king salmon, seared salmon belly & salmon roe) over sushi rice, with aburi ponzu, shiso, scallion & pickles
Sashimi Dinner$38.00
13 pieces of Chef’s choice sashimi with a side of steamed rice
More about Cafe Sushi

