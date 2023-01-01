Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Sesame tofu in
Cambridge
/
Cambridge
/
Sesame Tofu
Cambridge restaurants that serve sesame tofu
Talulla
377 Walden Street, Cambridge
No reviews yet
Sesame Tofu
$28.00
Citrus, Broccoli, Brown Rice, Scallion
More about Talulla
Shojo Cambridge
425 Massachusetts Avenue 4b, Cambridge
No reviews yet
Golden Sesame Tofu Bao
$12.00
More about Shojo Cambridge
Browse other tasty dishes in Cambridge
Carrot Cake
Bisque
Pancakes
Paninis
Nachos
Spaghetti
Caesar Salad
Rangoon
Neighborhoods within Cambridge to explore
Kendall Square/MIT
Avg 4.2
(25 restaurants)
Harvard Square
Avg 4.3
(16 restaurants)
East Cambridge
Avg 4.4
(13 restaurants)
Porter Square
Avg 4.3
(13 restaurants)
Central Square
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
Inman Square
Avg 4.7
(7 restaurants)
More near Cambridge to explore
Boston
Avg 4.3
(646 restaurants)
Somerville
Avg 4.5
(107 restaurants)
Brighton
Avg 4.5
(42 restaurants)
Allston
Avg 4.3
(35 restaurants)
Medford
Avg 4.7
(26 restaurants)
Charlestown
Avg 4.5
(24 restaurants)
Watertown
Avg 4.4
(20 restaurants)
Arlington
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Everett
Avg 4.3
(13 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Boston
Avg 4.3
(646 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.6
(68 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(116 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(64 restaurants)
Concord
Avg 4.5
(17 restaurants)
Vineyard Haven
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.5
(174 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(2137 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(365 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(219 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(104 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(479 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston