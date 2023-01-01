Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sesame tofu in Cambridge

Cambridge restaurants
Cambridge restaurants that serve sesame tofu

Item pic

 

Talulla

377 Walden Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sesame Tofu$28.00
Citrus, Broccoli, Brown Rice, Scallion
More about Talulla
Main pic

 

Shojo Cambridge

425 Massachusetts Avenue 4b, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Golden Sesame Tofu Bao$12.00
More about Shojo Cambridge

