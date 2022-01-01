Shawarma in Cambridge
Cambridge restaurants that serve shawarma
Dimi's Place
272 Brookline Street, Cambridge
|Chicken Shawarma Roll Up
|$10.95
Seasoned Chicken Thigh with Garlic Aioli, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Pickles
|Chicken Shawarma Plate
|$15.95
Marinaded Chicken Thigh Served with Rice, Salad, Potatoes & Garlic Aioli
Aceituna Grill
605 W Kendall St, Cambridge
|Shawarma Dinner
|$30.00
Comes with ~10 oz of your choice of Shawarma, Rice with Vermicelli, Hummus, Pita Bread, 2 oz of each sauce and your choice of 2 sides.
|Extra Spicy Chicken Shawarma
|$5.00
|Chicken Shawarma
|$9.95
Our hormone-free, no antibiotic chicken breast is marinated for over twenty-four hours in our unique house-made spice blend. Slow cooked to perfection on a vertical grill, each serving is carved to order for the tastiest chicken shawarma this side of the Mediterranean.
Shy Bird
390 Third St., Cambridge
|CHICKEN SHAWARMA PITA.
|$12.95
creamy greek dressing, smashed cucumbers, tomato
Sofra Bakery & Cafe
1 Belmont St, Cambridge
|Lamb Shawarma
|$14.00
Braised Vermont lamb, cumin, tahini yogurt, pickles. Serves one
|Shawarma Paste by Belazu Ingredient Co.
|$14.00
Persian spice paste with warming ginger, turmeric, and fiery chili. Great as a rub or sauce for chicken, lamb, roasted sweet potatoes or carrots 170g
|Chicken Shawarma
|$12.00
Garlic sauce, greens, pickles. Serves one