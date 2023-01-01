Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sherbet in Cambridge

Cambridge restaurants
Cambridge restaurants that serve sherbet

Sofra Bakery & Cafe image

 

Sofra Bakery & Cafe

1 Belmont St, Cambridge

Avg 4 (834 reviews)
Takeout
Raspberry Pink Peppercorn Sherbet$6.00
Nut free, half pint
More about Sofra Bakery & Cafe
Forage - Cambridge image

 

Forage Cambridge

5, Craigie Circle, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Dry Vermouth & Lemon Sherbet
Cranberry Lime Sherbet
More about Forage Cambridge

