Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Sherbet in
Cambridge
/
Cambridge
/
Sherbet
Cambridge restaurants that serve sherbet
Sofra Bakery & Cafe
1 Belmont St, Cambridge
Avg 4
(834 reviews)
Raspberry Pink Peppercorn Sherbet
$6.00
Nut free, half pint
More about Sofra Bakery & Cafe
Forage Cambridge
5, Craigie Circle, Cambridge
No reviews yet
Dry Vermouth & Lemon Sherbet
Cranberry Lime Sherbet
More about Forage Cambridge
Browse other tasty dishes in Cambridge
Croissants
Chicken Tenders
Bread Pudding
Kebabs
Cookies
Lentil Soup
Cinnamon Rolls
Lasagna
Neighborhoods within Cambridge to explore
Kendall Square/MIT
Avg 4.2
(26 restaurants)
Harvard Square
Avg 4.2
(19 restaurants)
Central Square
Avg 4.4
(14 restaurants)
Porter Square
Avg 4.3
(14 restaurants)
East Cambridge
Avg 4.4
(13 restaurants)
Inman Square
Avg 4.7
(7 restaurants)
More near Cambridge to explore
Boston
Avg 4.3
(586 restaurants)
Somerville
Avg 4.5
(98 restaurants)
Brighton
Avg 4.5
(39 restaurants)
Allston
Avg 4
(34 restaurants)
Medford
Avg 4.7
(24 restaurants)
Charlestown
Avg 4.5
(22 restaurants)
Watertown
Avg 4.4
(20 restaurants)
Arlington
Avg 4.4
(18 restaurants)
Everett
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Boston
Avg 4.3
(586 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(62 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(110 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(54 restaurants)
Concord
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Vineyard Haven
Avg 4.3
(16 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.5
(153 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1891 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(325 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(192 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(83 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(404 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston