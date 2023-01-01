Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tacos in Cambridge

Cambridge restaurants
Toast

Cambridge restaurants that serve shrimp tacos

Item pic

 

Wusong Road

112 Mount Auburn Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Shao Kao Shrimp Taco$6.88
shao kao shrimp, flour tortilla, mango salsa, vidalia onion, spicy aioli, cilatro, lime
Allergens: Fin Fish, Shellfish, Egg, Gluten, Allium
Lunch Plate - Shrimp Tacos$15.88
More about Wusong Road
Item pic

TACOS

Naco Taco - 297 Mass Ave - Central Square, Cambridge

297 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

Avg 4.5 (2834 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Two Shrimp Tacos$12.00
Fried Shrimp/spicy coleslaw/cilantro/chipotle aioli
More about Naco Taco - 297 Mass Ave - Central Square, Cambridge
Consumer pic

 

Chilacates - Mass Ave Cambridge

704 mass ave, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
GRILLED SHRIMP TACO$5.99
1 soft HANDMADE corn tortilla. Comes with onion, cilantro and radish. Camarones a la parrilla
GRILLED SHRIMP GUERO TACO$5.99
1 hard shell corn tortilla cheese with pico, lettuce, sour cream and cheese. Camarones a la parrilla
More about Chilacates - Mass Ave Cambridge

