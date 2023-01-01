Shrimp tacos in Cambridge
Cambridge restaurants that serve shrimp tacos
Wusong Road
112 Mount Auburn Street, Cambridge
|Shao Kao Shrimp Taco
|$6.88
shao kao shrimp, flour tortilla, mango salsa, vidalia onion, spicy aioli, cilatro, lime
Allergens: Fin Fish, Shellfish, Egg, Gluten, Allium
|Lunch Plate - Shrimp Tacos
|$15.88
TACOS
Naco Taco - 297 Mass Ave - Central Square, Cambridge
297 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
|Two Shrimp Tacos
|$12.00
Fried Shrimp/spicy coleslaw/cilantro/chipotle aioli
Chilacates - Mass Ave Cambridge
704 mass ave, Cambridge
|GRILLED SHRIMP TACO
|$5.99
1 soft HANDMADE corn tortilla. Comes with onion, cilantro and radish. Camarones a la parrilla
|GRILLED SHRIMP GUERO TACO
|$5.99
1 hard shell corn tortilla cheese with pico, lettuce, sour cream and cheese. Camarones a la parrilla