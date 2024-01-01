Shrimp tempura in Cambridge
Cambridge restaurants that serve shrimp tempura
The Mad Monkfish - Formerly Thelonious Monkfish
524 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
|Shrimp Tempura Udon
|$20.00
Crispy tempura shrimp, udon, kelp, carrot, broccoli, cabbage, sesame seeds, garlicoil in soy broth.
|Crazy Roll (Shrimp Tempura Roll)
|$13.00
Shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, tobiko and eel sauce. Cooked
|Shrimp Tempura
|$13.80
Genki Ya - Cambridge
231 Alewife Brook Pkwy, Cambridge
|Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$10.95
|Shrimp & Vegetables Tempura (Choice)
|$12.95
Lightly battered and deep-fried shrimp and vegetables, served with tempura sauce. Must choose either have Both, Only Shrimp, or Only Vegetables.
Izakaya Ittoku - Authentic Japanese-Tapas Styled Restaurant
1815 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
|Shrimp Tempura
|$2.50
|Shrimp Tempura Maki
|$8.50
Pai Kin Kao
80 River St, Cambridge
|Shrimp Tempura combo
|$22.00
Shrimp tempura roll with Salmon, Tuna, Yellowtail, Unagi and Tobiko Nigiri. (11 pieces)
|Crazy Roll (Shrimp Tempura Maki)
|$12.60
Shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, tobiko and eel sauce.(5 pieces)