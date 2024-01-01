Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tempura in Cambridge

Cambridge restaurants
Cambridge restaurants that serve shrimp tempura

Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

The Mad Monkfish - Formerly Thelonious Monkfish

524 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

Avg 4.6 (3209 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Shrimp Tempura Udon$20.00
Crispy tempura shrimp, udon, kelp, carrot, broccoli, cabbage, sesame seeds, garlicoil in soy broth.
Crazy Roll (Shrimp Tempura Roll)$13.00
Shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, tobiko and eel sauce. Cooked
Shrimp Tempura$13.80
More about The Mad Monkfish - Formerly Thelonious Monkfish
Item pic

 

Genki Ya - Cambridge

231 Alewife Brook Pkwy, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Tempura Roll$10.95
Shrimp & Vegetables Tempura (Choice)$12.95
Lightly battered and deep-fried shrimp and vegetables, served with tempura sauce. Must choose either have Both, Only Shrimp, or Only Vegetables.
More about Genki Ya - Cambridge
Consumer pic

 

Izakaya Ittoku - Authentic Japanese-Tapas Styled Restaurant

1815 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp Tempura$2.50
Shrimp Tempura Maki$8.50
More about Izakaya Ittoku - Authentic Japanese-Tapas Styled Restaurant
Banner pic

 

Cambridge WakuWaku

33 Brattle Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Shrimp tempura$10.00
More about Cambridge WakuWaku
Item pic

SUSHI • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • RAMEN • NOODLES

Pai Kin Kao

80 River St, Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (107 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Tempura combo$22.00
Shrimp tempura roll with Salmon, Tuna, Yellowtail, Unagi and Tobiko Nigiri. (11 pieces)
Crazy Roll (Shrimp Tempura Maki)$12.60
Shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, tobiko and eel sauce.(5 pieces)
More about Pai Kin Kao
Item pic

SUSHI

Cafe Sushi

1105 Mass Ave, Cambridge

Avg 4.7 (4663 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Tempura Roll$9.50
tempura shrimp, spicy mayo, avocado, tobiko, cucumber (5pc)
More about Cafe Sushi

