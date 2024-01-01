Shumai in Cambridge
Cambridge restaurants that serve shumai
More about What A Soup - 125 River Street
What A Soup - 125 River Street
125 River Street, Cambridge
|Giant Shumai(4)
|$7.95
Steamed pork and shrimp dumplings, saseme oil with ginger sauce
More about Sugar & Spice - Cambridge
RAMEN • NOODLES
Sugar & Spice - Cambridge
1933 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
|Shumai
|$6.95
(Steamed or Fried) Shrimp dumpling
More about Sumiao Hunan Kitchen - 素描湘
TAPAS • NOODLES
Sumiao Hunan Kitchen - 素描湘
270 3rd St, Cambridge
|Mini Shrimp Shumai (10) 迷你虾蓉烧卖*
|$14.00
wanton wraps (flour), shrimp, pork, onion, soy bean, ginger in aged vinegar.
Allergy: Gluten, Shellfish, Soy.
***NO GLUTEN-FREE OPTION
|Changsha Shumai (6) 长沙糯米烧卖*
|$14.00
Ingredients: wonton wrap, sticky rice, dried mushroom, pork, soy sauce, ginger, white pepper.
Hunan style Shumai is very different from dim sum style shumai. The major difference is the ingredients. Hunan style Shumai uses sticky rice marinated with soy sauce, combined with shiitake mushroom and pork cracklings to create a salty and rich flavor.
Soy and gluten allergy
*** NO VEGETARIAN / VEGAN OPTION
***NO GLUTEN-FREE OPTION
More about Fuji at Kendall
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES
Fuji at Kendall
300 Third St, Cambridge
|Shrimp Shumai
|$9.00
6 pieces of shrimp dumplings [steamed, fried or pan-seared]. *this product contains pork
More about Pai Kin Kao
SUSHI • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • RAMEN • NOODLES
Pai Kin Kao
80 River St, Cambridge
|Shrimp Shumai (6 pcs)
|$8.00