Shumai in Cambridge

Ingredients: wonton wrap, sticky rice, dried mushroom, pork, soy sauce, ginger, white pepper.

Hunan style Shumai is very different from dim sum style shumai. The major difference is the ingredients. Hunan style Shumai uses sticky rice marinated with soy sauce, combined with shiitake mushroom and pork cracklings to create a salty and rich flavor.

Soy and gluten allergy

*** NO VEGETARIAN / VEGAN OPTION

***NO GLUTEN-FREE OPTION

