Shumai in Cambridge

Cambridge restaurants
Cambridge restaurants that serve shumai

Item pic

 

What A Soup - 125 River Street

125 River Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Giant Shumai(4)$7.95
Steamed pork and shrimp dumplings, saseme oil with ginger sauce
More about What A Soup - 125 River Street
Item pic

RAMEN • NOODLES

Sugar & Spice - Cambridge

1933 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

Avg 4.6 (5053 reviews)
Takeout
Shumai$6.95
(Steamed or Fried) Shrimp dumpling
More about Sugar & Spice - Cambridge
Item pic

TAPAS • NOODLES

Sumiao Hunan Kitchen - 素描湘

270 3rd St, Cambridge

Avg 4.2 (2087 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Mini Shrimp Shumai (10) 迷你虾蓉烧卖*$14.00
wanton wraps (flour), shrimp, pork, onion, soy bean, ginger in aged vinegar.
Allergy: Gluten, Shellfish, Soy.
***NO GLUTEN-FREE OPTION
Changsha Shumai (6) 长沙糯米烧卖*$14.00
Ingredients: wonton wrap, sticky rice, dried mushroom, pork, soy sauce, ginger, white pepper.
Hunan style Shumai is very different from dim sum style shumai. The major difference is the ingredients. Hunan style Shumai uses sticky rice marinated with soy sauce, combined with shiitake mushroom and pork cracklings to create a salty and rich flavor.
Soy and gluten allergy
*** NO VEGETARIAN / VEGAN OPTION
***NO GLUTEN-FREE OPTION
More about Sumiao Hunan Kitchen - 素描湘
Fuji at Kendall image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES

Fuji at Kendall

300 Third St, Cambridge

Avg 4.4 (1895 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Shumai$9.00
6 pieces of shrimp dumplings [steamed, fried or pan-seared]. *this product contains pork
More about Fuji at Kendall
Item pic

SUSHI • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • RAMEN • NOODLES

Pai Kin Kao

80 River St, Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (107 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Shumai (6 pcs)$8.00
More about Pai Kin Kao
Item pic

SUSHI

Cafe Sushi

1105 Mass Ave, Cambridge

Avg 4.7 (4663 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shumai$7.00
steamed shrimp dumplings
More about Cafe Sushi
Restaurant banner

 

Nine Tastes - 50 Jfk St

50 Jfk St, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shumai$8.95
More about Nine Tastes - 50 Jfk St

