Sorbet in Cambridge

Cambridge restaurants
Cambridge restaurants that serve sorbet

Sofra Bakery & Cafe image

 

Sofra Bakery & Cafe

1 Belmont St, Cambridge

Avg 4 (834 reviews)
Takeout
Strawberry Sorrel Sorbet$6.00
Fresh sorrel, local strawberries. Dairy free, gluten free, half pint
More about Sofra Bakery & Cafe
Forage - Cambridge image

 

Forage - Cambridge

5, Craigie Circle, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Rhubarb Sorbet$10.00
More about Forage - Cambridge

