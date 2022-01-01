Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Sorbet in
Cambridge
/
Cambridge
/
Sorbet
Cambridge restaurants that serve sorbet
Sofra Bakery & Cafe
1 Belmont St, Cambridge
Avg 4
(834 reviews)
Strawberry Sorrel Sorbet
$6.00
Fresh sorrel, local strawberries. Dairy free, gluten free, half pint
More about Sofra Bakery & Cafe
Forage - Cambridge
5, Craigie Circle, Cambridge
No reviews yet
Rhubarb Sorbet
$10.00
More about Forage - Cambridge
