Spinach pies in Cambridge
Cambridge restaurants that serve spinach pies
Grendel's Den Restaurant
89 Winthrop Street, Cambridge
|Spinach Pie
|$14.00
spanaikopita, made with egg and cheese and a flakey pastry topping, served with cucumber yogurt on the side, a side of rice and a side greek salad
The Greek Corner - 2366 Massachusetts Avenue
2366 Massachusetts Avenue, Cambridge
|Spinach Pie
|$6.50
Fresh spinach and feta baked in layers of crispy filo dough.