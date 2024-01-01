Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Squid in Cambridge

Cambridge restaurants
Cambridge restaurants that serve squid

Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

The Mad Monkfish - Formerly Thelonious Monkfish

524 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

Avg 4.6 (3209 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Squid Tentacle Kara-age$17.00
Squid tentacles dusted with flour and deep fried till golden brown. serve with spicy Japanese mayo.
Ika Squid$7.50
2 pieces per order Nigiri.
3 pieces per order Sashimi.
More about The Mad Monkfish - Formerly Thelonious Monkfish
Item pic

 

Genki Ya - Cambridge

231 Alewife Brook Pkwy, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Squid$6.95
More about Genki Ya - Cambridge
Item pic

 

Izakaya Ittoku - Authentic Japanese-Tapas Styled Restaurant

1815 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Ika (Squid) Nigiri$2.50
Squid Nigiri
Yaki-ika (Grilled Squid)$15.00
Japanese Grilled Squid
More about Izakaya Ittoku - Authentic Japanese-Tapas Styled Restaurant
Item pic

RAMEN • NOODLES

Sugar & Spice - Cambridge

1933 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

Avg 4.6 (5053 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Giant Squid$17.95
More about Sugar & Spice - Cambridge
Item pic

PIZZA • TAPAS • NOODLES

PAGU

310 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

Avg 4 (1006 reviews)
Takeout
DD SQUID INK OYSTER BAO$16.00
Squid ink bao with panko breaded fried oyster, pickled purple cabbage, yuzu kosho norioli
SQUID INK OYSTER BAO$16.00
allergens/aversions:
gluten (wheat flour)
dairy (milk powder in the bao dough)
oyster (shellfish)
citrus/nightshade in the norioli
sesame (shiso)
More about PAGU
Item pic

SUSHI • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • RAMEN • NOODLES

Pai Kin Kao

80 River St, Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (107 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Squid Tentacle$9.00
More about Pai Kin Kao

