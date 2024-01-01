Squid in Cambridge
Cambridge restaurants that serve squid
More about The Mad Monkfish - Formerly Thelonious Monkfish
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
The Mad Monkfish - Formerly Thelonious Monkfish
524 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
|Squid Tentacle Kara-age
|$17.00
Squid tentacles dusted with flour and deep fried till golden brown. serve with spicy Japanese mayo.
|Ika Squid
|$7.50
2 pieces per order Nigiri.
3 pieces per order Sashimi.
More about Izakaya Ittoku - Authentic Japanese-Tapas Styled Restaurant
Izakaya Ittoku - Authentic Japanese-Tapas Styled Restaurant
1815 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
|Ika (Squid) Nigiri
|$2.50
Squid Nigiri
|Yaki-ika (Grilled Squid)
|$15.00
Japanese Grilled Squid
More about Sugar & Spice - Cambridge
RAMEN • NOODLES
Sugar & Spice - Cambridge
1933 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
|Crispy Giant Squid
|$17.95
More about PAGU
PIZZA • TAPAS • NOODLES
PAGU
310 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
|DD SQUID INK OYSTER BAO
|$16.00
Squid ink bao with panko breaded fried oyster, pickled purple cabbage, yuzu kosho norioli
|SQUID INK OYSTER BAO
|$16.00
allergens/aversions:
gluten (wheat flour)
dairy (milk powder in the bao dough)
oyster (shellfish)
citrus/nightshade in the norioli
sesame (shiso)