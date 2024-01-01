Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak sandwiches in Cambridge

Cambridge restaurants
Cambridge restaurants that serve steak sandwiches

Cafe Luna - Main Street image

 

Cafe Luna - Main Street

612 Main Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chimichurri Steak Sandwich$18.00
More about Cafe Luna - Main Street
New Republik image

 

New Republik

1172 Cambridge Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Steak & Cheese Sandwich$16.00
Chopped Steak with Mushrooms, Onions, and Provolone.
More about New Republik
The Village Kitchen image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

The Village Kitchen

359 Huron Ave, Cambridge

Avg 4.5 (24 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Steak Sandwich$14.95
Grilled steak topped with roasted red peppers, gorgonzolla cheese and greens and tomato drizzled with balsamic vinaigrette
More about The Village Kitchen
Consumer pic

 

Oak Bistro

1287 Cambridge Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mushroom Meltdown Steak Sandwich$19.00
Shaved Local Steak, Wild Mushrooms, Jalapeño, Grilled Onions, Cheddar Cheese on Ciabatta Bread
More about Oak Bistro

