Steak sandwiches in Cambridge

Cafe Luna - Main Street
612 Main Street, Cambridge
|Chimichurri Steak Sandwich
|$18.00
New Republik
1172 Cambridge Street, Cambridge
|Steak & Cheese Sandwich
|$16.00
Chopped Steak with Mushrooms, Onions, and Provolone.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
The Village Kitchen
359 Huron Ave, Cambridge
|Grilled Steak Sandwich
|$14.95
Grilled steak topped with roasted red peppers, gorgonzolla cheese and greens and tomato drizzled with balsamic vinaigrette