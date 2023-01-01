Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Stew in Cambridge

Go
Cambridge restaurants
Toast

Cambridge restaurants that serve stew

Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

The Mad Monkfish - Formerly Thelonious Monkfish

524 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

Avg 4.6 (3209 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Beef Stew Massaman Curry$21.80
Thai massaman curry paste, peanuts, potatoes, chunks of beef, palm sugar, coconut milk, fried onions with jasmine rice. Grandmother recipe
Beef Massaman Stew$21.80
More about The Mad Monkfish - Formerly Thelonious Monkfish
New Republik image

 

New Republik

1172 Cambridge Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Guinness™ Beef Stew$20.00
Short Rib Beef, Carrots, Onions, Celery, in a Guinness™ Broth.
More about New Republik
Forage - Cambridge image

 

Forage Cambridge

5, Craigie Circle, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Smoked Haddock Stew$34.00
Countneck Clams, Fingerling Potato, Tango Celery, Rosemary oil
More about Forage Cambridge
Item pic

TAPAS • NOODLES

Sumiao Hunan Kitchen - 素描湘

270 3rd St, Cambridge

Avg 4.2 (2087 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Skin-on Lamb Stew Pot 红焖羊肉煲*$38.00
Ingredients: lamb, bamboo shoots, garlic, pepper, salt, chili sauce, oyster sauce, dong quai, star anise, cinnamon, soy sauce.
Skin-on lamb is chopped into bite sizes, stir fried then slow cook with bamboo shoots, pepper and chinese herbs and warm spices until all the flavor is soaked in the meat. Gluten and soy allergy
More about Sumiao Hunan Kitchen - 素描湘
Item pic

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Hi-Rise Bread Co.

208 Concord Ave, Cambridge

Avg 3.7 (689 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Provencal Lamb Stew, hot *pickup after 11:00am*$16.50
provencal lamb stew, served with a piece of Hi-Rise bread
Tunisian Lamb Stew, hot *pickup after 11:00am*$16.50
tunisian lamb stew -- with dried apricots, potatoes, and herbs -- served with a piece of Hi-Rise bread
Moroccan Lamb Stew, hot *pickup after 11:00am*$0.00
More about Hi-Rise Bread Co.
Item pic

SUSHI • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • RAMEN • NOODLES

Pai Kin Kao

80 River St, Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (107 reviews)
Takeout
Beef Stew Massaman Curry$18.95
Grandma recipe. Thai massamn curry paste, peanuts, potatoes, chunks of beef, palm sugar, coconut milk, cilantro, scallion, fried onions with jasmine rice.
More about Pai Kin Kao
Restaurant banner

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

The Red House Restaurant - Cambridge - 2021

98 Winthrop St, Cambridge

Avg 3.7 (1129 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Seafood Stew$38.00
More about The Red House Restaurant - Cambridge - 2021

Browse other tasty dishes in Cambridge

Spaghetti

Arugula Salad

Pretzels

Patty Melts

Fritters

Burritos

Bisque

Quiche

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Cambridge to explore

Kendall Square/MIT

Avg 4.2 (26 restaurants)

Harvard Square

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Central Square

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Porter Square

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

East Cambridge

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Inman Square

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Map

More near Cambridge to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (586 restaurants)

Somerville

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Brighton

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Allston

Avg 4 (34 restaurants)

Medford

Avg 4.7 (24 restaurants)

Charlestown

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Watertown

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Arlington

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Everett

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (586 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (62 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (110 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (54 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (153 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1891 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (325 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (192 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (83 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (404 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston