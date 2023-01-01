Stew in Cambridge
Cambridge restaurants that serve stew
The Mad Monkfish - Formerly Thelonious Monkfish
524 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
|Beef Stew Massaman Curry
|$21.80
Thai massaman curry paste, peanuts, potatoes, chunks of beef, palm sugar, coconut milk, fried onions with jasmine rice. Grandmother recipe
|Beef Massaman Stew
|$21.80
New Republik
1172 Cambridge Street, Cambridge
|Guinness™ Beef Stew
|$20.00
Short Rib Beef, Carrots, Onions, Celery, in a Guinness™ Broth.
Forage Cambridge
5, Craigie Circle, Cambridge
|Smoked Haddock Stew
|$34.00
Countneck Clams, Fingerling Potato, Tango Celery, Rosemary oil
Sumiao Hunan Kitchen - 素描湘
270 3rd St, Cambridge
|Skin-on Lamb Stew Pot 红焖羊肉煲*
|$38.00
Ingredients: lamb, bamboo shoots, garlic, pepper, salt, chili sauce, oyster sauce, dong quai, star anise, cinnamon, soy sauce.
Skin-on lamb is chopped into bite sizes, stir fried then slow cook with bamboo shoots, pepper and chinese herbs and warm spices until all the flavor is soaked in the meat. Gluten and soy allergy
Hi-Rise Bread Co.
208 Concord Ave, Cambridge
|Provencal Lamb Stew, hot *pickup after 11:00am*
|$16.50
provencal lamb stew, served with a piece of Hi-Rise bread
|Tunisian Lamb Stew, hot *pickup after 11:00am*
|$16.50
tunisian lamb stew -- with dried apricots, potatoes, and herbs -- served with a piece of Hi-Rise bread
|Moroccan Lamb Stew, hot *pickup after 11:00am*
|$0.00
Pai Kin Kao
80 River St, Cambridge
|Beef Stew Massaman Curry
|$18.95
Grandma recipe. Thai massamn curry paste, peanuts, potatoes, chunks of beef, palm sugar, coconut milk, cilantro, scallion, fried onions with jasmine rice.