Sticky rice in Cambridge
Cambridge restaurants that serve sticky rice
RAMEN • NOODLES
Sugar & Spice - Cambridge
1933 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
|Sticky Rice
|$2.95
|Coconut Sticky Rice with Mango
|$10.95
Gluten-Free & Vegan
TAPAS • NOODLES
Sumiao Hunan Kitchen - 素描湘
270 3rd St, Cambridge
|Sticky Rice Old Fashioned 米茶老酒 ( togo )
|$14.00
Evan Williams bourbon
Rumhaven coconut rum
Pu Erh Sticky rice tea syrup
dash of angostura bitters
Method - stir
Glass - Rocks
Ice - Big cube
Garnish - Orange peel
|Mango Sticky Rice 芒果米茶
|$9.00
Coconut water
Pu-Erh sticky rice tea syrup
Mango puree
top with soda
Method - Build
Glass - Collins
Ice - Regular
Garnish - Mint
|Yin Yang Sticky Rice Dumpling 黑白糯米粽
|$4.00
Sumiao's delicious house&hand-made sticky rice dumpling (Zong zi) is available for a limited time and quantities. ——————————————————————————Ingredient: sticky white and black mix rice, wrapped bamboo leaves.
————————————————————————————
【素描手工美味粽子系列 】
为庆祝2022龙舟节,素描特制三种口味的健康黑白糯米粽。
SUSHI • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • RAMEN • NOODLES
Pai Kin Kao
80 River St, Cambridge
|Sticky Rice
|$3.50
|Sticky Rice
|$2.50
Chicken & Co. - 2261 Massachusetts Avenue
2261 Massachusetts Avenue, Cambridge
|Mango Sticky Rice
|$8.95
Sweet sticky rice in coconut milk, topped with fresh mango and toasted sesame