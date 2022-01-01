Strawberry shortcake in Cambridge
Cambridge restaurants that serve strawberry shortcake
Mother Juice Kendall Square
625 West Kendall Street, Cambridge
|Strawberry Shortcake
|$9.25
strawberries, coconut milk, cashew butter, oats, date, maple, vanilla
|Strawberry Shortcake Oats
|$8.25
Rolled oats soaked in strawberry almond milk made with maple syrup and vanilla. Topped with crispy quinoa puffs, fresh strawberries, sliced almonds, coconut chips and a dollop of our cashew "cream cheese" frosting.
|Strawberry Shortcake Amazeballs
|$5.00
strawberry oats, cashews, hemp hearts, pea protein, salt, cashew butter, maple syrup, vanilla, coconut
Boston Burger Company - Harvard Square
1105 Mass Ave., cambridge
|Strawberry Shortcake
|$11.75
strawberries, shortcake
Donut Villa Diner (Central Square)
20 prospect street, cambridge
|Strawberry Shortcake Stuffed French Toast
|$11.99
Three layers of texas french toast stuffed with our strawberry cream cheese.
Mother Juice- Harvard Square
1350 Massachusetts Avenue, Cambridge
|Strawberry Shortcake Amazeballs
|$5.00
strawberry oats, cashews, hemp hearts, pea protein, salt, cashew butter, maple syrup, vanilla, coconut
|Strawberry Shortcake
|$9.25
strawberries, coconut milk, cashew butter, oats, date, maple, vanilla, chia
|Strawberry Shortcake Oats
|$8.25
rolled oats soaked in strawberry almond milk made with maple syrup and vanilla. Topped with crispy quinoa puffs, fresh strawberries, sliced almonds, coconut chips and a dollop of our cashew "cream cheese" frosting