Strawberry shortcake in Cambridge

Item pic

 

Mother Juice Kendall Square

625 West Kendall Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Strawberry Shortcake$9.25
strawberries, coconut milk, cashew butter, oats, date, maple, vanilla
Strawberry Shortcake Oats$8.25
Rolled oats soaked in strawberry almond milk made with maple syrup and vanilla. Topped with crispy quinoa puffs, fresh strawberries, sliced almonds, coconut chips and a dollop of our cashew "cream cheese" frosting.
Strawberry Shortcake Amazeballs$5.00
strawberry oats, cashews, hemp hearts, pea protein, salt, cashew butter, maple syrup, vanilla, coconut
More about Mother Juice Kendall Square
Item pic

 

Boston Burger Company - Harvard Square

1105 Mass Ave., cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Strawberry Shortcake$11.75
strawberries, shortcake
More about Boston Burger Company - Harvard Square
Item pic

 

Donut Villa Diner (Central Square)

20 prospect street, cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Strawberry Shortcake Stuffed French Toast$11.99
Three layers of texas french toast stuffed with our strawberry cream cheese.
More about Donut Villa Diner (Central Square)
Item pic

 

Mother Juice- Harvard Square

1350 Massachusetts Avenue, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Strawberry Shortcake Amazeballs$5.00
strawberry oats, cashews, hemp hearts, pea protein, salt, cashew butter, maple syrup, vanilla, coconut
Strawberry Shortcake$9.25
strawberries, coconut milk, cashew butter, oats, date, maple, vanilla, chia
Strawberry Shortcake Oats$8.25
rolled oats soaked in strawberry almond milk made with maple syrup and vanilla. Topped with crispy quinoa puffs, fresh strawberries, sliced almonds, coconut chips and a dollop of our cashew "cream cheese" frosting
More about Mother Juice- Harvard Square

Map

Map

