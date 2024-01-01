Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Summer rolls in Cambridge

Cambridge restaurants
Cambridge restaurants that serve summer rolls

Item pic

 

Wusong Tiki Bar

112 Mount Auburn Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Rice Paper Rolls (v+)$12.00
fresh rice wrapper rolls, with
vegetables, daikon and herbs. Choice of vegetables or shrimp. Served with sunflower satay sauce
Allergens: Shellfish, Peanuts, Sesame, Allium, Soy
More about Wusong Tiki Bar
Item pic

 

Genki Ya - Cambridge

231 Alewife Brook Pkwy, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fresh Summer Roll$13.95
Tuna, salmon, cream cheese and avocado rolled in cucumber with spicy mayo on top and light vinegar sauce
More about Genki Ya - Cambridge
Summer Roll image

RAMEN • NOODLES

Sugar & Spice - Cambridge

1933 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

Avg 4.6 (5053 reviews)
Takeout
Summer Roll$8.95
Fresh vegetables, boiled shrimp, seasoned tofu wrapped in a steamed rice sheet
Summer Roll$8.95
Fresh vegetables, boiled shrimp, seasoned tofu wrapped in a steamed rice sheet. Available tofu only.
More about Sugar & Spice - Cambridge
Item pic

SUSHI

Cafe Sushi

1105 Mass Ave, Cambridge

Avg 4.7 (4663 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Summer Vegetable$14.00
inside: avocado, oshinko, marinated eggplant
on top: tomato, truffle oil, aged balsamic (8pc)
More about Cafe Sushi

