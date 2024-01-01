Summer rolls in Cambridge
Cambridge restaurants that serve summer rolls
Wusong Tiki Bar
112 Mount Auburn Street, Cambridge
|Rice Paper Rolls (v+)
|$12.00
fresh rice wrapper rolls, with
vegetables, daikon and herbs. Choice of vegetables or shrimp. Served with sunflower satay sauce
Allergens: Shellfish, Peanuts, Sesame, Allium, Soy
Genki Ya - Cambridge
231 Alewife Brook Pkwy, Cambridge
|Fresh Summer Roll
|$13.95
Tuna, salmon, cream cheese and avocado rolled in cucumber with spicy mayo on top and light vinegar sauce
RAMEN • NOODLES
Sugar & Spice - Cambridge
1933 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
|Summer Roll
|$8.95
Fresh vegetables, boiled shrimp, seasoned tofu wrapped in a steamed rice sheet
Available tofu only.