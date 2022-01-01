Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Taco salad in Cambridge

Go
Cambridge restaurants
Toast

Cambridge restaurants that serve taco salad

Item pic

 

El Jefe's - Cambridge - 14 Brattle Street

14 Brattle Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Taco Salad$9.00
Fried tortilla shell served with lettuce mix + one protein of your choice + pico de galo+ cheese +sour cream.
More about El Jefe's - Cambridge - 14 Brattle Street
Cafe Luna - Main Street image

 

Cafe Luna - Main Street

612 Main Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fiesta Chicken Taco Salad$16.00
More about Cafe Luna - Main Street
Consumer pic

 

Little Luna

75 Binney Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fiesta Chicken Taco Salad$16.00
Pulled chipotle chicken, black beans, avocado, cheddar, corn, tortilla chips, tomato, red onion & pico de gallo.
More about Little Luna
Item pic

 

Donuts, Brunch, Breakfast

20 prospect street, cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Taco Salad$12.99
Our homemade Chili over shredded Romaine lettuce, topped with shredded cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes, jalapeños , sour cream and smashed avocado in our tortilla bowl. served with a side of salsa
Vegan Chicken Taco Salad$13.99
Our Vegan Chicken w/ lettuce, tomato, jalapenos, house vegan cheese sauce, smashed avocado & a side of salsa in a tortilla bowl
More about Donuts, Brunch, Breakfast

Browse other tasty dishes in Cambridge

Turkey Clubs

Cookies

Mozzarella Sticks

Crab Rangoon

Paninis

Eggplant Parm

Panna Cotta

Cookie Dough

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Cambridge to explore

Kendall Square/MIT

Avg 4.2 (27 restaurants)

Harvard Square

Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)

Porter Square

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Central Square

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

East Cambridge

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Inman Square

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Cambridge to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (570 restaurants)

Somerville

Avg 4.5 (101 restaurants)

Allston

Avg 4.2 (36 restaurants)

Brighton

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Medford

Avg 4.7 (23 restaurants)

Watertown

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Arlington

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Charlestown

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Everett

Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (570 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (69 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (110 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (156 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1823 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (305 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (174 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (79 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (385 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston