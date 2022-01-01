Taco salad in Cambridge
Cambridge restaurants that serve taco salad
More about El Jefe's - Cambridge - 14 Brattle Street
El Jefe's - Cambridge - 14 Brattle Street
14 Brattle Street, Cambridge
|Taco Salad
|$9.00
Fried tortilla shell served with lettuce mix + one protein of your choice + pico de galo+ cheese +sour cream.
More about Cafe Luna - Main Street
Cafe Luna - Main Street
612 Main Street, Cambridge
|Fiesta Chicken Taco Salad
|$16.00
More about Little Luna
Little Luna
75 Binney Street, Cambridge
|Fiesta Chicken Taco Salad
|$16.00
Pulled chipotle chicken, black beans, avocado, cheddar, corn, tortilla chips, tomato, red onion & pico de gallo.
More about Donuts, Brunch, Breakfast
Donuts, Brunch, Breakfast
20 prospect street, cambridge
|Taco Salad
|$12.99
Our homemade Chili over shredded Romaine lettuce, topped with shredded cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes, jalapeños , sour cream and smashed avocado in our tortilla bowl. served with a side of salsa
|Vegan Chicken Taco Salad
|$13.99
Our Vegan Chicken w/ lettuce, tomato, jalapenos, house vegan cheese sauce, smashed avocado & a side of salsa in a tortilla bowl