Tacos in Cambridge
Cambridge restaurants that serve tacos
Gustazo Cuban Kitchen & Bar - Cambridge
2067 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
|Tacos De Cangrejo
|$16.00
Cafe Luna - Main Street
612 Main Street, Cambridge
|Fiesta Chicken Taco Salad
|$16.00
|Steak Tacos
|$23.00
|Lobster Tacos
|$30.00
The Lexington + Cafe Beatrice + Geppetto
100 N. First Street, Cambridge
|breakfast tacos
|$9.00
veggie eggs, avocado, green chili, flour tortillas
|beer-battered fish tacos
|$16.00
mango salsa, charred avocado, cabbage slaw
|TUESDAY ONLY: pork carnitas tacos (2)
|$13.00
flour tortilla, cabbage slaw, chipotle crema, green chili sauce, cotija. 2 per order + a bag of chips!
New Republik
1172 Cambridge Street, Cambridge
|Tuna Tacos
|$16.00
Two Corn Tortillas with Seared Tuna, Guacamole, Onions, and Jalapenos, served with a side Salad.
Mother Juice Kendall Square
625 West Kendall Street, Cambridge
|Taco Toast
|$8.25
avo mash, taco "meat", scallions, queso
|Taco Bowl
|$13.50
kale, spicy black rice, black beans, walnut taco “meat”, tomato, scallion, avocado, cilantro lime dressing, vegan “queso”
Ole - Taste of Mexico
11 Springfield Street, Cambridge
|Alpastor Taco
|$4.00
|Chilli Verde Taco
|$4.00
|Chorizo Taco
|$4.00
Naco Taco
297 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
|Two Taco Combo
|$15.00
Any Two Tacos and a Side! Add a beverage for $2.
|Two Steak Tacos
|$12.00
Grilled flank/chimichurri/cotija
|Two Chicken Tacos
|$12.00
Smoked thigh/chipotle/shredded romaine/crema
CAMBRIDGE - Lone Star Taco Bar
635 Cambridge St, Cambridge
|GRILLED AVOCADO W/BRAISED TOFU TACO
|$5.75
Salsa verde, corn relish, corn tortilla. Vegan
|BAJA FRIED FISH TACO
|$5.75
Beer battered white fish, pickled red cabbage, mango-habanero aioli, corn tortilla
**cabbage is served on the side**
**contains gluten, can NOT be removed
|BEEF BARBACOA TACO KIT
|$17.00
MAKES THREE TACOS! Three fresh house tortillas, spicy braised beef brisket, avocado crema, pickled red onion, and cotija cheese.
*please note these are intended for heating + building your own tacos, all kits come cold*
*Dairy allergy in avocado crema and cotija cheese. *Gluten allergy in barbacoa (beer used in braising process*
Anna's Taqueria
822 Somerville Ave, Cambridge
|Take Home Taco Kit
|$49.99
Taco Time! Your taco kit comes with Chicken, Vegetables, Vegetarian Rice, Black Beans, Shredded Lettuce, Shredded Cheese, Pico (mild), Hot Sauce, and 15 Corn Tortillas. Chips, Guacamole, and Chip Salsa (Medium) included on the side.
No substitutions available.
|Taco
|$3.69
Revival Cafe
125 Cambridgepark Drive, Cambridge
|May 25: Braised Chicken Tacos or Braised Sweet Potato Tacos (v)
Braised Chicken Tacos or Braised Sweet Potato Tacos (v): served with El Barrio taco shells, grilled spring onion salsa, cilantro lime cabbage, rice + beans, Diego's hot sauce + strawberry lime poke cake for dessert.
*Please inform us of any allergies in advance! All meals are sized to feed two people.
Not available for delivery.
Please email alec@revivalcafeandkitchen.com with any questions.
El Jefe's Taqueria
83 Mount Auburn St, Cambridge
|Taco Salad
|$9.00
Fried tortilla shell served with lettuce mix + one protein of your choice + pico de galo+ cheese +sour cream.
|(3 Taco set)
|$10.25
Three tacos with double corn tortilla + protein choice + any hot toppings + any cold toppings.
The Hourly Oyster
15 Dunster Street, Cambridge
|Blackened Swordfish Tacos
|$12.00
mango curtido, avocado crema, pickled onion
CATALYST RESTAURANT
300 technology square, Cambridge
|Fish Tacos
|$16.00
white fish, pico de gallo, guacamole, sriracha aïoli, corn tortilla
Boston Burger Company - Harvard Square
1105 Mass Ave., cambridge
|Churro-ly We Can Taco Bout It
|$15.50
caramel, chocolate syrup, cinnamon toast crunch, churros, choco taco
Donut Villa Diner (Central Square)
20 prospect street, cambridge
|Taco Salad
|$12.99
Our homemade Chili over shredded Romaine lettuce, topped with shredded cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes, jalapeños , sour cream and smashed avocado in our tortilla bowl. served with a side of salsa
|Vegan Chicken Taco Salad
|$13.99
Our Vegan Chicken w/ lettuce, tomato, jalapenos, house vegan cheese sauce, smashed avocado & a side of salsa in a tortilla bowl
Mother Juice- Harvard Square
1350 Massachusetts Avenue, Cambridge
|Taco Toast
|$8.25
avo mash, taco "meat", scallions, queso
|Taco Bowl
|$13.50
kale, spicy black rice, black beans, walnut taco “meat”, tomato, scallion, avocado, cilantro lime dressing, vegan “queso”
Felipe's Taqueria
21 Brattle St, Cambridge
|TACO
|$3.00
Soft corn tortillas, choice of meat, guacamolillo, and cilantro and red onion.
|BAJA TACO
|$4.00
Soft corn tortillas with choice of lightly breaded shrimp or fish, pickled cabbage, pico de gallo, and baja sauce. Gluten free cornmeal breading!
|LARGE TACO PARTY SERVES 8-10
|$95.00
Taco fiesta for 8 to 10 people! Includes choice of 2 meats plus individual packages of corn tortillas, black beans, rice, cilantro and onions, guacamolillo sauce, pico de gallo, jack cheese, sour cream, house pickled jalapenos, salsa roja, and lime wedges.
Drifters Tale
1281 Cambridge Street, Cambridge
|Blackened Shrimp Tacos
|$14.00
quick pickled red cabbage, thai chili aioli, radish, cilantro & lime
|Carnitas Tacos
|$11.00
Vincent's
233 Cardinal Medeiros Ave, Cambridge
|Chorizo Tacos (2)
|$11.00
two homemade chorizo tacos with crispy fried farm potatoes and cotija on homemade flour tortillas with salsa on the side
|Smoked Brisket Tacos (2)
|$13.00
two smoked brisket tacos with heirloom beans, pickled red onion, and cotija on homemade flour tortillas with salsa on the side
|Build Your Own Breakfast Taco
|$4.00
Scrambled free range eggs and cheddar cheese on a homemade flour tortilla! Salsa on the side! Austinite approved! Add bacon, potatoes, avocado, and/or more if you wanna!