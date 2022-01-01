Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Cambridge

Cambridge restaurants
Cambridge restaurants that serve tacos

TAPAS

Gustazo Cuban Kitchen & Bar - Cambridge

2067 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

Avg 4.6 (790 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Tacos De Cangrejo$16.00
More about Gustazo Cuban Kitchen & Bar - Cambridge
Cafe Luna - Main Street image

 

Cafe Luna - Main Street

612 Main Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fiesta Chicken Taco Salad$16.00
Steak Tacos$23.00
Lobster Tacos$30.00
More about Cafe Luna - Main Street
Item pic

 

The Lexington + Cafe Beatrice + Geppetto

100 N. First Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
breakfast tacos$9.00
veggie eggs, avocado, green chili, flour tortillas
beer-battered fish tacos$16.00
mango salsa, charred avocado, cabbage slaw
TUESDAY ONLY: pork carnitas tacos (2)$13.00
flour tortilla, cabbage slaw, chipotle crema, green chili sauce, cotija. 2 per order + a bag of chips!
More about The Lexington + Cafe Beatrice + Geppetto
New Republik image

 

New Republik

1172 Cambridge Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tuna Tacos$16.00
Two Corn Tortillas with Seared Tuna, Guacamole, Onions, and Jalapenos, served with a side Salad.
More about New Republik
Item pic

 

Mother Juice Kendall Square

625 West Kendall Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Taco Toast$8.25
avo mash, taco "meat", scallions, queso
Taco Bowl$13.50
kale, spicy black rice, black beans, walnut taco “meat”, tomato, scallion, avocado, cilantro lime dressing, vegan “queso”
More about Mother Juice Kendall Square
Ole - Taste of Mexico image

 

Ole - Taste of Mexico

11 Springfield Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Alpastor Taco$4.00
Chilli Verde Taco$4.00
Chorizo Taco$4.00
More about Ole - Taste of Mexico
Two Taco Combo image

TACOS

Naco Taco

297 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

Avg 4.5 (2834 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Two Taco Combo$15.00
Any Two Tacos and a Side! Add a beverage for $2.
Two Steak Tacos$12.00
Grilled flank/chimichurri/cotija
Two Chicken Tacos$12.00
Smoked thigh/chipotle/shredded romaine/crema
More about Naco Taco
Item pic

 

CAMBRIDGE - Lone Star Taco Bar

635 Cambridge St, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
GRILLED AVOCADO W/BRAISED TOFU TACO$5.75
Salsa verde, corn relish, corn tortilla. Vegan
BAJA FRIED FISH TACO$5.75
Beer battered white fish, pickled red cabbage, mango-habanero aioli, corn tortilla
**cabbage is served on the side**
**contains gluten, can NOT be removed
BEEF BARBACOA TACO KIT$17.00
MAKES THREE TACOS! Three fresh house tortillas, spicy braised beef brisket, avocado crema, pickled red onion, and cotija cheese.
*please note these are intended for heating + building your own tacos, all kits come cold*
*Dairy allergy in avocado crema and cotija cheese. *Gluten allergy in barbacoa (beer used in braising process*
More about CAMBRIDGE - Lone Star Taco Bar
Item pic

BURRITOS • TACOS • SALADS • CHICKEN

Anna's Taqueria

822 Somerville Ave, Cambridge

Avg 4 (1021 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Take Home Taco Kit$49.99
Taco Time! Your taco kit comes with Chicken, Vegetables, Vegetarian Rice, Black Beans, Shredded Lettuce, Shredded Cheese, Pico (mild), Hot Sauce, and 15 Corn Tortillas. Chips, Guacamole, and Chip Salsa (Medium) included on the side.
No substitutions available.
Taco$3.69
More about Anna's Taqueria
Item pic

 

Revival Cafe

125 Cambridgepark Drive, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
May 25: Braised Chicken Tacos or Braised Sweet Potato Tacos (v)
Braised Chicken Tacos or Braised Sweet Potato Tacos (v): served with El Barrio taco shells, grilled spring onion salsa, cilantro lime cabbage, rice + beans, Diego's hot sauce + strawberry lime poke cake for dessert.
*Please inform us of any allergies in advance! All meals are sized to feed two people.
Not available for delivery.
Please email alec@revivalcafeandkitchen.com with any questions.
More about Revival Cafe
Item pic

 

El Jefe's Taqueria

83 Mount Auburn St, Cambridge

Avg 4.5 (9194 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Taco Salad$9.00
Fried tortilla shell served with lettuce mix + one protein of your choice + pico de galo+ cheese +sour cream.
(3 Taco set)$10.25
Three tacos with double corn tortilla + protein choice + any hot toppings + any cold toppings.
More about El Jefe's Taqueria
Item pic

 

The Hourly Oyster

15 Dunster Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Blackened Swordfish Tacos$12.00
Blackened Swordfish Tacos$12.00
mango curtido, avocado crema, pickled onion
More about The Hourly Oyster
CATALYST RESTAURANT image

 

CATALYST RESTAURANT

300 technology square, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish Tacos$16.00
white fish, pico de gallo, guacamole, sriracha aïoli, corn tortilla
More about CATALYST RESTAURANT
Item pic

 

Boston Burger Company - Harvard Square

1105 Mass Ave., cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Churro-ly We Can Taco Bout It$15.50
caramel, chocolate syrup, cinnamon toast crunch, churros, choco taco
More about Boston Burger Company - Harvard Square
Item pic

 

Donut Villa Diner (Central Square)

20 prospect street, cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Taco Salad$12.99
Our homemade Chili over shredded Romaine lettuce, topped with shredded cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes, jalapeños , sour cream and smashed avocado in our tortilla bowl. served with a side of salsa
Vegan Chicken Taco Salad$13.99
Our Vegan Chicken w/ lettuce, tomato, jalapenos, house vegan cheese sauce, smashed avocado & a side of salsa in a tortilla bowl
More about Donut Villa Diner (Central Square)
Item pic

 

Mother Juice- Harvard Square

1350 Massachusetts Avenue, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Taco Toast$8.25
avo mash, taco "meat", scallions, queso
Taco Bowl$13.50
kale, spicy black rice, black beans, walnut taco “meat”, tomato, scallion, avocado, cilantro lime dressing, vegan “queso”
More about Mother Juice- Harvard Square
TACO image

BURRITOS • SEAFOOD

Felipe's Taqueria

21 Brattle St, Cambridge

Avg 4.5 (7524 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
TACO$3.00
Soft corn tortillas, choice of meat, guacamolillo, and cilantro and red onion.
BAJA TACO$4.00
Soft corn tortillas with choice of lightly breaded shrimp or fish, pickled cabbage, pico de gallo, and baja sauce. Gluten free cornmeal breading!
LARGE TACO PARTY SERVES 8-10$95.00
Taco fiesta for 8 to 10 people! Includes choice of 2 meats plus individual packages of corn tortillas, black beans, rice, cilantro and onions, guacamolillo sauce, pico de gallo, jack cheese, sour cream, house pickled jalapenos, salsa roja, and lime wedges.
More about Felipe's Taqueria
Banner pic

 

Drifters Tale

1281 Cambridge Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Blackened Shrimp Tacos$14.00
quick pickled red cabbage, thai chili aioli, radish, cilantro & lime
Carnitas Tacos$11.00
More about Drifters Tale
d71e337c-67b0-4ceb-92bf-cb7f43088f25 image

 

Vincent's

233 Cardinal Medeiros Ave, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chorizo Tacos (2)$11.00
two homemade chorizo tacos with crispy fried farm potatoes and cotija on homemade flour tortillas with salsa on the side
Smoked Brisket Tacos (2)$13.00
two smoked brisket tacos with heirloom beans, pickled red onion, and cotija on homemade flour tortillas with salsa on the side
Build Your Own Breakfast Taco$4.00
Scrambled free range eggs and cheddar cheese on a homemade flour tortilla! Salsa on the side! Austinite approved! Add bacon, potatoes, avocado, and/or more if you wanna!
More about Vincent's
Restaurant banner

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

The Red House Restaurant - Cambridge - 2021

98 Winthrop St, Cambridge

Avg 3.7 (1129 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pork Tacos$16.00
More about The Red House Restaurant - Cambridge - 2021

