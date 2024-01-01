Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tom yum soup in Cambridge

Cambridge restaurants
Cambridge restaurants that serve tom yum soup

The Mad Monkfish image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

The Mad Monkfish - Formerly Thelonious Monkfish

524 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

Avg 4.6 (3209 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Seafood Tom Yum Noodle Soup$21.80
Scallops, shrimps, calamari, bean sprouts, rice noodles, crispy wonton, ground peanuts, scallions, cilantro in tom yum broth. Medium spicy.**
More about The Mad Monkfish - Formerly Thelonious Monkfish
Chalawan Asian Eatery image

NOODLES

Chalawan

1790 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

Avg 4.5 (321 reviews)
Takeout
Tom yum noodle soup$15.00
More about Chalawan
Item pic

 

What A Soup - 125 River Street

125 River Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Creamy Tom Yum Noodle soup$15.95
Creamy Tom Yum-based soup, crafted from a secret chef’s recipe, served with instant noodles and topped with ground pork, crispy pork, cilantro, scallion, fried garlic, bean sprouts and fried wonton.
More about What A Soup - 125 River Street
Item pic

SUSHI • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • RAMEN • NOODLES

Pai Kin Kao

80 River St, Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (107 reviews)
Takeout
Tom Yum Soup$6.75
shrimp, tomatoes, scallions, cilantro, mushroom. Spicy
Tom Yum Noodle Soup$16.95
rice noodles, bean sprouts, cilantro, scallions, crushed peanuts, red pork, fish balls, boil egg, ground pork, garlic oil, crispy wonton, chili flakes. Spicy
More about Pai Kin Kao
Restaurant banner

 

Nine Tastes - 50 Jfk St

50 Jfk St, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tom Yum Soup$6.50
Thai style hot and sour spiced with lemongrass, lime juice, chili and mushrooms
More about Nine Tastes - 50 Jfk St

