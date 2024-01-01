Tom yum soup in Cambridge
Cambridge restaurants that serve tom yum soup
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
The Mad Monkfish - Formerly Thelonious Monkfish
524 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
|Seafood Tom Yum Noodle Soup
|$21.80
Scallops, shrimps, calamari, bean sprouts, rice noodles, crispy wonton, ground peanuts, scallions, cilantro in tom yum broth. Medium spicy.**
What A Soup - 125 River Street
125 River Street, Cambridge
|Creamy Tom Yum Noodle soup
|$15.95
Creamy Tom Yum-based soup, crafted from a secret chef’s recipe, served with instant noodles and topped with ground pork, crispy pork, cilantro, scallion, fried garlic, bean sprouts and fried wonton.
SUSHI • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • RAMEN • NOODLES
Pai Kin Kao
80 River St, Cambridge
|Tom Yum Soup
|$6.75
shrimp, tomatoes, scallions, cilantro, mushroom. Spicy
|Tom Yum Noodle Soup
|$16.95
rice noodles, bean sprouts, cilantro, scallions, crushed peanuts, red pork, fish balls, boil egg, ground pork, garlic oil, crispy wonton, chili flakes. Spicy