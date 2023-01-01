Tostadas in Cambridge
Cambridge restaurants that serve tostadas
The Abbey - 1755 Massachusetts Avenue, - Porter Square, Cambridge (617) 714-4944
1755 Massachusetts Avenue, Cambridge
|SHRIMP TOSTADA
|$18.00
Buttermilk Fried Shrimp Tostada, Creamy Cilantro & Lime Cabbage Slaw, Heirloom Baby Tomatoes, Pickled Red Onions, Organic Radish, Queso Fresco
TACOS
Naco Taco - 297 Mass Ave - Central Square, Cambridge
297 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
|Rajas con Hongos Tostada
|$6.00
shitake / poblano / crema / cilantro / cotija
|Fried Egg Tostada
|$6.00
avocado / frijoles negros / cilantro / cotija
CAMBRIDGE - Lone Star Taco Bar
635 Cambridge St, Cambridge
|CHICKEN RANCHERO TOSTADA
|$8.00
Crispy corn tortilla, refried beans, topped with ranchero braised chicken thighs, crema, queso fresco and napa cabbage
|REFRIED BEAN TOSTADA
|$7.00
Crispy corn tortilla with house refried beans, ranchero sauce, nappa cabbage, queso fresco and crema
Beantown Taqueria Cafe - Western Ave
150 Western Avenue, Cambridge
|Tostada
|$12.99
One crispy corn tortilla topped with beans, lettuce, tomato, drizzled sour cream, and cotija cheese.
BURRITOS • SEAFOOD
Felipe's Taqueria - Harvard Square
21 Brattle St, Cambridge
|BAJA TOSTADA
|$5.25
Crispy flat corn tortilla w/ refried beans, with choice of shrimp or fish, pickled cabbage, pico de gallo, and baja sauce.
|TOSTADA
|$4.00
Crispy flat corn tortilla w/ refried beans, choice of meat, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and grated cheese.