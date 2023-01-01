Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tostadas in Cambridge

Cambridge restaurants
Toast

Cambridge restaurants that serve tostadas

The Abbey - Porter Square image

 

The Abbey - 1755 Massachusetts Avenue, - Porter Square, Cambridge (617) 714-4944

1755 Massachusetts Avenue, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
SHRIMP TOSTADA$18.00
Buttermilk Fried Shrimp Tostada, Creamy Cilantro & Lime Cabbage Slaw, Heirloom Baby Tomatoes, Pickled Red Onions, Organic Radish, Queso Fresco
More about The Abbey - 1755 Massachusetts Avenue, - Porter Square, Cambridge (617) 714-4944
Item pic

TACOS

Naco Taco - 297 Mass Ave - Central Square, Cambridge

297 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

Avg 4.5 (2834 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Rajas con Hongos Tostada$6.00
shitake / poblano / crema / cilantro / cotija
Fried Egg Tostada$6.00
avocado / frijoles negros / cilantro / cotija
More about Naco Taco - 297 Mass Ave - Central Square, Cambridge
Item pic

 

CAMBRIDGE - Lone Star Taco Bar

635 Cambridge St, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CHICKEN RANCHERO TOSTADA$8.00
Crispy corn tortilla, refried beans, topped with ranchero braised chicken thighs, crema, queso fresco and napa cabbage
REFRIED BEAN TOSTADA$7.00
Crispy corn tortilla with house refried beans, ranchero sauce, nappa cabbage, queso fresco and crema
More about CAMBRIDGE - Lone Star Taco Bar
Consumer pic

 

Beantown Taqueria Cafe - Western Ave

150 Western Avenue, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tostada$12.99
One crispy corn tortilla topped with beans, lettuce, tomato, drizzled sour cream, and cotija cheese.
More about Beantown Taqueria Cafe - Western Ave
Item pic

BURRITOS • SEAFOOD

Felipe's Taqueria - Harvard Square

21 Brattle St, Cambridge

Avg 4.5 (7524 reviews)
Takeout
BAJA TOSTADA$5.25
Crispy flat corn tortilla w/ refried beans, with choice of shrimp or fish, pickled cabbage, pico de gallo, and baja sauce.
TOSTADA$4.00
Crispy flat corn tortilla w/ refried beans, choice of meat, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and grated cheese.
More about Felipe's Taqueria - Harvard Square

