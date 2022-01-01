Tuna salad in Cambridge
Cambridge restaurants that serve tuna salad
More about VESTER
VESTER
73 Ames St, Cambridge
|Tuna, Beet + Avo Salad
|$14.00
Half avocado, house tuna salad, pickles + roasted beets over arugula with house poppyseed citrus vinaigrette. (GF, Pescatarian).
More about Tatte Bakery - Cambridge Crossing
Tatte Bakery - Cambridge Crossing
210 Jacobs St, Cambridge
|GF Tuna Nicoise Salad
|$14.85
Mixed Greens, arugula, roasted potatoes, cherry tomato, green beans, kalamata olives, red onion, and olive oil-packed tuna tossed with parsley dressing topped with a hard-boiled egg.
Contains: Egg, Fish
More about Tatte Bakery - Main Street
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Tatte Bakery - Main Street
101 Main Street, Cambridge
|Tuna Salad
|$8.00
Our fresh and light tuna salad. Put it on a piece of bread, add to your salad, or eat as is. Enjoy! | Size: 1/2 Pint
Contains: Dairy, Fish
More about Mamaleh's Delicatessen Cambridge
Mamaleh's Delicatessen Cambridge
1 Kendall Square Building 300, Cambridge
|Tuna Salad (half pint)
|$10.00
Classically delicious, and yes, it does have onion
|Tuna Salad Sandwich
|$11.25
Tuna salad (white albacore, onions, celery, capers, pickles, mayo, lemon and dill), tomato and mixed greens on rye bread.
More about Area Four Kendall Square, Cambridge
Area Four Kendall Square, Cambridge
500 Technology Square, Cambrige
|Tuna Salad
|$11.00
Ranch Aioli, Red Onions, Arugula and Candied Hazelnuts On your choice of a Bagel.
More about Shy Bird
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Shy Bird
390 Third St., Cambridge
|SEARED RARE TUNA NICOISE SALAD
|$20.95
haricots verts, olives, potatoes, anchovy vinaigrette
More about Flour Bakery - Cambridgeport
Flour Bakery - Cambridgeport
40 Erie Street, Cambridge
|mediterranean everything tuna salad
|$13.50
marinated artichokes, roasted red pepper, caper berries, garlic croutons, shaved fennel, sherry vinaigrette (w/o nuts)
More about Flour Bakery - Harvard Square
Flour Bakery - Harvard Square
114 Mt Auburn Street, Cambridge
|mediterranean everything tuna salad
|$13.50
marinated artichokes, roasted red pepper, caper berries, garlic croutons, shaved fennel, sherry vinaigrette (w/o nuts)
More about Tatte | Boston Catering Kitchen
Tatte | Boston Catering Kitchen
101 Main Street, Cambridge
|GF Tuna Nicoise Salad
|$14.85
Mixed Greens, arugula, roasted potatoes, cherry tomato, green beans, kalamata olives, red onion, and olive oil-packed tuna tossed with parsley dressing topped with a hard-boiled egg.
Contains: Egg, Fish
|Tuna Nicoise Salad
|$14.85
Mixed greens, arugula, roasted potatoes, cherry tomato, green beans, kalamata olives, red onion, and olive oil-packed tuna tossed with parsley dressing topped with a hard-boiled egg.
Contains: Wheat, Egg, Fish
More about The Greek Corner - 2366 Massachusetts Avenue
The Greek Corner - 2366 Massachusetts Avenue
2366 Massachusetts Avenue, Cambridge
|Tuna Salad Wrap
|$11.00
Salad greens with tomatoes, cucumber, green peppers, onions, greek dressing, and a scoop of fresh tuna salad.
|Tuna Salad
|$12.50
Fresh salad greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, and onions topped with a scoop of fresh tuna salad.
More about Donuts, Brunch, Breakfast
Donuts, Brunch, Breakfast
20 prospect street, cambridge
|Tuna Salad Sandwich
|$9.99
|Tuna Salad Melt
|$9.99
Made in house with extra American cheese, served with french fries
More about Fuji at Kendall
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES
Fuji at Kendall
300 Third St, Cambridge
|Spicy Tuna Salad *
|$16.00
Sushi-grade tuna tossed with cucumber, tobiko, kanikama, spicy mayo and tempura bits, over greens
More about Tatte Bakery - Third Street
Tatte Bakery - Third Street
318 3rd Street, Cambridge
|GF Tuna Nicoise Salad
|$14.85
Mixed Greens, arugula, roasted potatoes, cherry tomato, green beans, kalamata olives, red onion, and olive oil-packed tuna tossed with parsley dressing topped with a hard-boiled egg.
Contains: Egg, Fish
|Tuna Salad
|$8.00
Our fresh and light tuna salad. Put it on a piece of bread, add to your salad, or eat as is. Enjoy! | Size: 1/2 Pint
Contains: Dairy, Fish