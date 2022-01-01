Tuna salad in Cambridge

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cambridge restaurants
Toast

Cambridge restaurants that serve tuna salad

Item pic

 

VESTER

73 Ames St, Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (124 reviews)
Takeout
Tuna, Beet + Avo Salad$14.00
Half avocado, house tuna salad, pickles + roasted beets over arugula with house poppyseed citrus vinaigrette. (GF, Pescatarian).
More about VESTER
Tatte Bakery | Cambridge Crossing image

 

Tatte Bakery - Cambridge Crossing

210 Jacobs St, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
GF Tuna Nicoise Salad$14.85
Mixed Greens, arugula, roasted potatoes, cherry tomato, green beans, kalamata olives, red onion, and olive oil-packed tuna tossed with parsley dressing topped with a hard-boiled egg. 
Contains: Egg, Fish
More about Tatte Bakery - Cambridge Crossing
Tatte Bakery & Cafe image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Tatte Bakery - Main Street

101 Main Street, Cambridge

Avg 4.6 (2797 reviews)
Takeout
Tuna Salad$8.00
Our fresh and light tuna salad. Put it on a piece of bread, add to your salad, or eat as is. Enjoy! | Size: 1/2 Pint
Contains: Dairy, Fish
More about Tatte Bakery - Main Street
Item pic

 

Mamaleh's Delicatessen Cambridge

1 Kendall Square Building 300, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tuna Salad (half pint)$10.00
Classically delicious, and yes, it does have onion
Tuna Salad Sandwich$11.25
Tuna salad (white albacore, onions, celery, capers, pickles, mayo, lemon and dill), tomato and mixed greens on rye bread.
More about Mamaleh's Delicatessen Cambridge
Item pic

 

Area Four Kendall Square, Cambridge

500 Technology Square, Cambrige

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Tuna Salad$11.00
Ranch Aioli, Red Onions, Arugula and Candied Hazelnuts On your choice of a Bagel.
More about Area Four Kendall Square, Cambridge
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Shy Bird

390 Third St., Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (607 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
SEARED RARE TUNA NICOISE SALAD$20.95
haricots verts, olives, potatoes, anchovy vinaigrette
More about Shy Bird
Item pic

 

Flour Bakery - Cambridgeport

40 Erie Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
mediterranean everything tuna salad$13.50
marinated artichokes, roasted red pepper, caper berries, garlic croutons, shaved fennel, sherry vinaigrette (w/o nuts)
More about Flour Bakery - Cambridgeport
Item pic

 

Flour Bakery - Harvard Square

114 Mt Auburn Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
mediterranean everything tuna salad$13.50
marinated artichokes, roasted red pepper, caper berries, garlic croutons, shaved fennel, sherry vinaigrette (w/o nuts)
More about Flour Bakery - Harvard Square
Tatte Catering image

 

Tatte | Boston Catering Kitchen

101 Main Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
GF Tuna Nicoise Salad$14.85
Mixed Greens, arugula, roasted potatoes, cherry tomato, green beans, kalamata olives, red onion, and olive oil-packed tuna tossed with parsley dressing topped with a hard-boiled egg. 
Contains: Egg, Fish
Tuna Nicoise Salad$14.85
Mixed greens, arugula, roasted potatoes, cherry tomato, green beans, kalamata olives, red onion, and olive oil-packed tuna tossed with parsley dressing topped with a hard-boiled egg.
Contains: Wheat, Egg, Fish
More about Tatte | Boston Catering Kitchen
Banner pic

 

The Greek Corner - 2366 Massachusetts Avenue

2366 Massachusetts Avenue, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tuna Salad Wrap$11.00
Salad greens with tomatoes, cucumber, green peppers, onions, greek dressing, and a scoop of fresh tuna salad.
Tuna Salad$12.50
Fresh salad greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, and onions topped with a scoop of fresh tuna salad.
More about The Greek Corner - 2366 Massachusetts Avenue
Donut Villa Diner (Central Square) image

 

Donuts, Brunch, Breakfast

20 prospect street, cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tuna Salad Sandwich$9.99
Tuna Salad Melt$9.99
Made in house with extra American cheese, served with french fries
More about Donuts, Brunch, Breakfast
Fuji at Kendall image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES

Fuji at Kendall

300 Third St, Cambridge

Avg 4.4 (1895 reviews)
Takeout
Spicy Tuna Salad *$16.00
Sushi-grade tuna tossed with cucumber, tobiko, kanikama, spicy mayo and tempura bits, over greens
More about Fuji at Kendall
Tatte Bakery | Third Street image

 

Tatte Bakery - Third Street

318 3rd Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
GF Tuna Nicoise Salad$14.85
Mixed Greens, arugula, roasted potatoes, cherry tomato, green beans, kalamata olives, red onion, and olive oil-packed tuna tossed with parsley dressing topped with a hard-boiled egg. 
Contains: Egg, Fish
Tuna Salad$8.00
Our fresh and light tuna salad. Put it on a piece of bread, add to your salad, or eat as is. Enjoy! | Size: 1/2 Pint
Contains: Dairy, Fish
More about Tatte Bakery - Third Street

