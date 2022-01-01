Tuna sandwiches in Cambridge
Cambridge restaurants that serve tuna sandwiches
Dimi's Place
272 Brookline Street, Cambridge
|Tuna Sandwich
|$9.50
Homemade Tuna Salad with choice of toppings
VESTER
73 Ames St, Cambridge
|Tuna Melt Sandwich
|$13.00
Our house tuna salad with fresh dill, melted cheese, toasted sourdough.
Tatte Bakery - Cambridge Crossing
210 Jacobs St, Cambridge
|GF Tuna Sandwich
|$11.00
Olive oil packed tuna salad, hardboiled egg, shaved red onion, yogurt & dill.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Fish
Mamaleh's Delicatessen Cambridge
1 Kendall Square Building 300, Cambridge
|Tuna Salad Sandwich
|$11.25
Tuna salad (white albacore, onions, celery, capers, pickles, mayo, lemon and dill), tomato and mixed greens on rye bread.
Little Luna
75 Binney Street, Cambridge
|Tuna & Avocado Sandwich
|$11.00
White meat albacore mixed w/ a little mayo, avocado, lettuce & tomato on sourdough or multigrain.
Tatte | Boston Catering Kitchen
101 Main Street, Cambridge
|Tuna Sandwich
|$11.00
Olive oil packed tuna salad, hardboiled egg, shaved red onion, yogurt and dill served on housemade challah.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Fish
|GF Tuna Sandwich
|$11.00
Olive oil packed tuna salad, hardboiled egg, shaved red onion, yogurt & dill.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Fish