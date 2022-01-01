Tuna sandwiches in Cambridge

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Dimi's Place image

PIZZA

Dimi's Place

272 Brookline Street, Cambridge

Avg 4 (96 reviews)
Takeout
Tuna Sandwich$9.50
Homemade Tuna Salad with choice of toppings
More about Dimi's Place
VESTER image

 

VESTER

73 Ames St, Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (124 reviews)
Takeout
Tuna Melt Sandwich$13.00
Our house tuna salad with fresh dill, melted cheese, toasted sourdough.
More about VESTER
Tatte Bakery | Cambridge Crossing image

 

Tatte Bakery - Cambridge Crossing

210 Jacobs St, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
GF Tuna Sandwich$11.00
Olive oil packed tuna salad, hardboiled egg, shaved red onion, yogurt & dill.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Fish
More about Tatte Bakery - Cambridge Crossing
Item pic

 

Mamaleh's Delicatessen Cambridge

1 Kendall Square Building 300, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tuna Salad Sandwich$11.25
Tuna salad (white albacore, onions, celery, capers, pickles, mayo, lemon and dill), tomato and mixed greens on rye bread.
More about Mamaleh's Delicatessen Cambridge
Consumer pic

 

Little Luna

75 Binney Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tuna & Avocado Sandwich$11.00
White meat albacore mixed w/ a little mayo, avocado, lettuce & tomato on sourdough or multigrain.
More about Little Luna
Item pic

 

Tatte | Boston Catering Kitchen

101 Main Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tuna Sandwich$11.00
Olive oil packed tuna salad, hardboiled egg, shaved red onion, yogurt and dill served on housemade challah.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Fish
GF Tuna Sandwich$11.00
Olive oil packed tuna salad, hardboiled egg, shaved red onion, yogurt & dill.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Fish
More about Tatte | Boston Catering Kitchen
Tatte Bakery | Third Street image

 

Tatte Bakery - Third Street

318 3rd Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
GF Tuna Sandwich$11.00
Olive oil packed tuna salad, hardboiled egg, shaved red onion, yogurt & dill.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Fish
More about Tatte Bakery - Third Street

