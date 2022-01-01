Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey clubs in Cambridge

Cambridge restaurants
Cambridge restaurants that serve turkey clubs

Item pic

 

VESTER

73 Ames St, Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (124 reviews)
Takeout
SPECIAL: TRUFFLE Turkey Club$15.00
The VESTER take on a Cali-inspired club: honey roasted turkey, melted havarti, bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, + finished with our *NEW* house-made truffle parm aioli. Served with a side of house potato crisps.
Turkey + Brie Sandwich$14.00
Honey roasted turkey, arugula, bacon, triple creme brie, Turkish fig jam on sourdough. Side of homemade potato crisps.
Lingonberry Turkey Sandwich$14.00
Honey roasted turkey, bacon, lettuce, avocado, lingonberry preserve on sourdough. Side of homemade potato crisps.
Item pic

 

Tatte Bakery | Cambridge Crossing

210 Jacobs St, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
GF Turkey Avocado Sandwich$10.00
Turkey, avocado, Ward's Berry pea shoots, cucumbers and green herb dressing on gluten-free bread.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy
Turkey Avocado Sandwich$10.00
Turkey, avocado, alfalfa sprouts, cucumbers, and green herb dressing on housemade challah.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy
Cafe Luna - Main Street image

 

Cafe Luna - Main Street

612 Main Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Club$11.00
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Tatte Bakery & Cafe

101 Main Street, Cambridge

Avg 4.6 (2797 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey Avocado Sandwich$10.00
Turkey, avocado, alfalfa sprouts, cucumbers, and green herb dressing on housemade challah.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy
Item pic

 

Mamaleh's Delicatessen

1 Kendall Square Building 300, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Charlie's Turkey Sandwich$6.50
Turkey & mayo on a delicious challah roll
Cold Turkey Sandwich$11.00
Turkey, coleslaw, russian dressing, swiss, pickles on a homemade challah roll
Custom Turkey Sandwich (4oz)$8.50
Item pic

 

The Lexington + Cafe Beatrice + Geppetto

100 N. First Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
turkey + cheddar sandwich$13.00
avocado, greens, vermont cheddar, green goddess, brioche roll
Item pic

 

Flour Bakery Central Square

190 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
smoked turkey sandwich$11.50
smoked turkey, aged cheddar mayo, rhubarb mostarda, mint + fennel slaw, multigrain bread (w/o nuts)
Item pic

 

Flour Bakery Cambridgeport

40 Erie Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
smoked turkey sandwich$11.50
smoked turkey, aged cheddar mayo, rhubarb mostarda, mint + fennel slaw, multigrain bread (w/o nuts)
Item pic

 

Flour Bakery Harvard Square

114 Mt Auburn Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
smoked turkey sandwich$11.50
smoked turkey, aged cheddar mayo, rhubarb mostarda, mint + fennel slaw, multigrain bread (w/o nuts)
Item pic

 

Tatte Catering

101 Main Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
GF Turkey Avocado Sandwich$10.00
Turkey, avocado, Ward's Berry pea shoots, cucumbers and green herb dressing on gluten-free bread.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy
Turkey Avocado Sandwich$10.00
Turkey, avocado, alfalfa sprouts, cucumbers, and green herb dressing on housemade challah.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy
CATALYST RESTAURANT image

 

CATALYST RESTAURANT

300 technology square, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
House-Roasted Turkey Sandwich$16.00
hummus, avocado, roasted red pepper, lettuce
Donut Villa Diner (Central Square) image

 

Donut Villa Diner (Central Square)

20 prospect street, cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Turkey Club$11.99
Item pic

 

Pavement Coffeehouse | Harvard

1350 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Sandwich$9.50
turkey, applewood smoked bacon, garlic & chive cream cheese, romaine, tomato, on a bagel
Item pic

 

Tatte Bakery | Third Street

318 3rd Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
GF Turkey Avocado Sandwich$10.00
Turkey, avocado, Ward's Berry pea shoots, cucumbers and green herb dressing on gluten-free bread.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy
Turkey Avocado Sandwich$10.00
Turkey, avocado, alfalfa sprouts, cucumbers, and green herb dressing on housemade challah.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy
