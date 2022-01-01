Turkey clubs in Cambridge
Cambridge restaurants that serve turkey clubs
More about VESTER
VESTER
73 Ames St, Cambridge
|SPECIAL: TRUFFLE Turkey Club
|$15.00
The VESTER take on a Cali-inspired club: honey roasted turkey, melted havarti, bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, + finished with our *NEW* house-made truffle parm aioli. Served with a side of house potato crisps.
|Turkey + Brie Sandwich
|$14.00
Honey roasted turkey, arugula, bacon, triple creme brie, Turkish fig jam on sourdough. Side of homemade potato crisps.
|Lingonberry Turkey Sandwich
|$14.00
Honey roasted turkey, bacon, lettuce, avocado, lingonberry preserve on sourdough. Side of homemade potato crisps.
More about Tatte Bakery | Cambridge Crossing
Tatte Bakery | Cambridge Crossing
210 Jacobs St, Cambridge
|GF Turkey Avocado Sandwich
|$10.00
Turkey, avocado, Ward's Berry pea shoots, cucumbers and green herb dressing on gluten-free bread.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy
|Turkey Avocado Sandwich
|$10.00
Turkey, avocado, alfalfa sprouts, cucumbers, and green herb dressing on housemade challah.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy
More about Cafe Luna - Main Street
Cafe Luna - Main Street
612 Main Street, Cambridge
|Turkey Club
|$11.00
More about Tatte Bakery & Cafe
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Tatte Bakery & Cafe
101 Main Street, Cambridge
|Turkey Avocado Sandwich
|$10.00
Turkey, avocado, alfalfa sprouts, cucumbers, and green herb dressing on housemade challah.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy
More about Mamaleh's Delicatessen
Mamaleh's Delicatessen
1 Kendall Square Building 300, Cambridge
|Charlie's Turkey Sandwich
|$6.50
Turkey & mayo on a delicious challah roll
|Cold Turkey Sandwich
|$11.00
Turkey, coleslaw, russian dressing, swiss, pickles on a homemade challah roll
|Custom Turkey Sandwich (4oz)
|$8.50
More about The Lexington + Cafe Beatrice + Geppetto
The Lexington + Cafe Beatrice + Geppetto
100 N. First Street, Cambridge
|turkey + cheddar sandwich
|$13.00
avocado, greens, vermont cheddar, green goddess, brioche roll
More about Flour Bakery Central Square
Flour Bakery Central Square
190 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
|smoked turkey sandwich
|$11.50
smoked turkey, aged cheddar mayo, rhubarb mostarda, mint + fennel slaw, multigrain bread (w/o nuts)
More about Flour Bakery Cambridgeport
Flour Bakery Cambridgeport
40 Erie Street, Cambridge
|smoked turkey sandwich
|$11.50
smoked turkey, aged cheddar mayo, rhubarb mostarda, mint + fennel slaw, multigrain bread (w/o nuts)
More about Flour Bakery Harvard Square
Flour Bakery Harvard Square
114 Mt Auburn Street, Cambridge
|smoked turkey sandwich
|$11.50
smoked turkey, aged cheddar mayo, rhubarb mostarda, mint + fennel slaw, multigrain bread (w/o nuts)
More about Tatte Catering
Tatte Catering
101 Main Street, Cambridge
|GF Turkey Avocado Sandwich
|$10.00
Turkey, avocado, Ward's Berry pea shoots, cucumbers and green herb dressing on gluten-free bread.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy
|Turkey Avocado Sandwich
|$10.00
Turkey, avocado, alfalfa sprouts, cucumbers, and green herb dressing on housemade challah.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy
More about CATALYST RESTAURANT
CATALYST RESTAURANT
300 technology square, Cambridge
|House-Roasted Turkey Sandwich
|$16.00
hummus, avocado, roasted red pepper, lettuce
More about Donut Villa Diner (Central Square)
Donut Villa Diner (Central Square)
20 prospect street, cambridge
|Turkey Club
|$11.99
More about Pavement Coffeehouse | Harvard
Pavement Coffeehouse | Harvard
1350 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
|Turkey Sandwich
|$9.50
turkey, applewood smoked bacon, garlic & chive cream cheese, romaine, tomato, on a bagel
More about Tatte Bakery | Third Street
Tatte Bakery | Third Street
318 3rd Street, Cambridge
|GF Turkey Avocado Sandwich
|$10.00
Turkey, avocado, Ward's Berry pea shoots, cucumbers and green herb dressing on gluten-free bread.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy
|Turkey Avocado Sandwich
|$10.00
Turkey, avocado, alfalfa sprouts, cucumbers, and green herb dressing on housemade challah.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy