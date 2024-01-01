Vanilla cake in Cambridge

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Toast

Cambridge restaurants that serve vanilla cake

Item pic

 

Blackbird Doughnuts - Harvard Square

1350 Massachusetts Avenue, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
VANILLA SPRINKLE CAKE$1.00
vanilla cake mini, vanilla glaze, sprinkles
More about Blackbird Doughnuts - Harvard Square
Item pic

 

LA SAISON BAKERY - Cambridge

407 Concord Avenue, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Madagascar Vanilla Bean Pound Cake$4.80
Vanilla Rosewater Nude Cake$68.00
Online cake order is for weekend pickup only. If you want to order a cake for weekdays or you do not see your preferred cake size available, to order one, please give us a call during store hours.
More about LA SAISON BAKERY - Cambridge
Item pic

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Hi-Rise Bread Co.

208 Concord Ave, Cambridge

Avg 3.7 (689 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Vanilla Layer Cake with Vanilla Buttercream (4" cake)$24.00
a four inch vanilla layer cake with vanilla buttercream--the perfect treat for two!
Vanilla Sheet Cake with Vanilla Buttercream (slice)$6.00
A slice of vanilla sheet cake with vanilla buttercream frosting.
More about Hi-Rise Bread Co.
Item pic

 

Hi-Rise Sweets

145 Huron Avenue, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chocolate + Vanilla Cake$0.00
More about Hi-Rise Sweets

