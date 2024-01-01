Vanilla cake in Cambridge
Cambridge restaurants that serve vanilla cake
More about Blackbird Doughnuts - Harvard Square
Blackbird Doughnuts - Harvard Square
1350 Massachusetts Avenue, Cambridge
|VANILLA SPRINKLE CAKE
|$1.00
vanilla cake mini, vanilla glaze, sprinkles
More about LA SAISON BAKERY - Cambridge
LA SAISON BAKERY - Cambridge
407 Concord Avenue, Cambridge
|Madagascar Vanilla Bean Pound Cake
|$4.80
|Vanilla Rosewater Nude Cake
|$68.00
Online cake order is for weekend pickup only. If you want to order a cake for weekdays or you do not see your preferred cake size available, to order one, please give us a call during store hours.
More about Hi-Rise Bread Co.
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
Hi-Rise Bread Co.
208 Concord Ave, Cambridge
|Vanilla Layer Cake with Vanilla Buttercream (4" cake)
|$24.00
a four inch vanilla layer cake with vanilla buttercream--the perfect treat for two!
|Vanilla Sheet Cake with Vanilla Buttercream (slice)
|$6.00
A slice of vanilla sheet cake with vanilla buttercream frosting.