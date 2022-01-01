Veggie burgers in Cambridge

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Dimi's Place image

PIZZA

Dimi's Place

272 Brookline Street, Cambridge

Avg 4 (96 reviews)
Takeout
Veggie Burger$11.95
Grilled with choice of toppings
More about Dimi's Place
Cafe Luna - Main Street image

 

Cafe Luna - Main Street

612 Main Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Black Bean Veggie Burger$13.00
Veggie Burger Benedict$16.00
With fig jam and sweet potato. Vegetarian.
More about Cafe Luna - Main Street
Item pic

 

Sebastians

555 Technology Square, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Veggie Burger$6.00
Freshly prepared veggie patty, with your favorite toppings
More about Sebastians
Item pic

 

Tasty Burger

40 JFK STREET, CAMBRIDGE

No reviews yet
Takeout
VEGGIE BURGER$7.25
Our vegan-friendly patty topped with guacamole, field greens, tomato and red onion, served on an all-natural sesame seed bun.
More about Tasty Burger
Boathouse - Harvard Square image

 

Boathouse - Harvard Square

49 Mount Auburn Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Veggie Burger$15.00
House made mushroom veggie burger, lettuce, tomato, avocado, red onion, toasted bun, fries
More about Boathouse - Harvard Square
Item pic

 

Boston Burger Company - Harvard Square

1105 Mass Ave., cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Veggie Burger$15.00
vegetarian burger, avocado, roasted red peppers, marinated tomatoes, mixed greens, balsamic vinaigrette
More about Boston Burger Company - Harvard Square
ATWOOD'S TAVERN image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

ATWOOD'S TAVERN

877 Cambridge St, Cambridge

Avg 4.4 (1049 reviews)
Takeout
House Veggie Burger$14.00
Housemade w/ sauteed veggies, black beans, and oats. Topped w/ tomato, onion, guacamole, greens
More about ATWOOD'S TAVERN

