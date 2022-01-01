Veggie burgers in Cambridge
Cambridge restaurants that serve veggie burgers
PIZZA
Dimi's Place
272 Brookline Street, Cambridge
|Veggie Burger
|$11.95
Grilled with choice of toppings
Cafe Luna - Main Street
612 Main Street, Cambridge
|Black Bean Veggie Burger
|$13.00
|Veggie Burger Benedict
|$16.00
With fig jam and sweet potato. Vegetarian.
Sebastians
555 Technology Square, Cambridge
|Veggie Burger
|$6.00
Freshly prepared veggie patty, with your favorite toppings
Tasty Burger
40 JFK STREET, CAMBRIDGE
|VEGGIE BURGER
|$7.25
Our vegan-friendly patty topped with guacamole, field greens, tomato and red onion, served on an all-natural sesame seed bun.
Boathouse - Harvard Square
49 Mount Auburn Street, Cambridge
|Veggie Burger
|$15.00
House made mushroom veggie burger, lettuce, tomato, avocado, red onion, toasted bun, fries
Boston Burger Company - Harvard Square
1105 Mass Ave., cambridge
|Veggie Burger
|$15.00
vegetarian burger, avocado, roasted red peppers, marinated tomatoes, mixed greens, balsamic vinaigrette