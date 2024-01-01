Veggie burritos in Cambridge
Cambridge restaurants that serve veggie burritos
Anna's Taqueria - Porter
822 Somerville Ave, Cambridge
|Regular Grilled Veggies Burrito
|$8.45
A mix of lightly seasoned broccoli, red and yellow peppers, corn, zucchini, squash, red onions, cauliflower and seasonally available vegetables like Brussels sprouts
|Super Super Grilled Veggies Burrito
|$18.90
A mix of lightly seasoned onions, broccoli, corn, zucchini, squash, eggplant, red onions, sweet potatoes, cauliflower, green beans and seasonally available vegetables like Brussels sprouts
|Super Grilled Veggies Burrito
|$9.45
A mix of lightly seasoned onions, broccoli, corn, zucchini, squash, red onions, sweet potatoes, cauliflower, and seasonally available vegetables like Brussels sprouts
Chilacates - Mass Ave Cambridge
704 mass ave, Cambridge
|VEGGIES BURRITO
|$0.00
Flour tortilla, rice & beans, cheese, pico.
VESTER - Cambridge: Kendall Square
73 Ames St, Cambridge
|Veggie Breakfast Burrito
|$10.50
Flour tortilla, soft scrambled eggs, melted havarti, avocado, tomato, pickled onion, chives. Vegetarian!