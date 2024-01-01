Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Veggie burritos in Cambridge

Go
Cambridge restaurants
Toast

Cambridge restaurants that serve veggie burritos

Item pic

BURRITOS • TACOS • SALADS • CHICKEN

Anna's Taqueria - Porter

822 Somerville Ave, Cambridge

Avg 4 (1021 reviews)
Delivery
Regular Grilled Veggies Burrito$8.45
A mix of lightly seasoned broccoli, red and yellow peppers, corn, zucchini, squash, red onions, cauliflower and seasonally available vegetables like Brussels sprouts
Super Super Grilled Veggies Burrito$18.90
A mix of lightly seasoned onions, broccoli, corn, zucchini, squash, eggplant, red onions, sweet potatoes, cauliflower, green beans and seasonally available vegetables like Brussels sprouts
Super Grilled Veggies Burrito$9.45
A mix of lightly seasoned onions, broccoli, corn, zucchini, squash, red onions, sweet potatoes, cauliflower, and seasonally available vegetables like Brussels sprouts
More about Anna's Taqueria - Porter
Consumer pic

 

Chilacates - Mass Ave Cambridge

704 mass ave, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
VEGGIES BURRITO$0.00
Flour tortilla, rice & beans, cheese, pico.
More about Chilacates - Mass Ave Cambridge
Banner pic

 

VESTER - Cambridge: Kendall Square

73 Ames St, Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (124 reviews)
Takeout
Veggie Breakfast Burrito$10.50
Flour tortilla, soft scrambled eggs, melted havarti, avocado, tomato, pickled onion, chives. Vegetarian!
More about VESTER - Cambridge: Kendall Square
Restaurant banner

 

Chilacates - 561 - Cambridge

561 cambridge st, cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
VEGGIES BURRITO$0.00
Flour tortilla, rice & beans, cheese, pico.
More about Chilacates - 561 - Cambridge

Browse other tasty dishes in Cambridge

Cake

French Fries

Short Ribs

Pork Belly

Enchiladas

Al Pastor Tacos

Caprese Salad

Gyoza

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Cambridge to explore

Kendall Square/MIT

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Harvard Square

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

East Cambridge

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Porter Square

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Central Square

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Inman Square

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Map

More near Cambridge to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (721 restaurants)

Somerville

Avg 4.5 (115 restaurants)

Allston

Avg 4.3 (41 restaurants)

Brighton

Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)

Medford

Avg 4.7 (30 restaurants)

Watertown

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Charlestown

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Arlington

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Everett

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (721 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.6 (74 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (134 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (219 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2483 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (429 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (242 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (129 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (613 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston