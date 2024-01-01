Veggie quesadillas in Cambridge
Cambridge restaurants that serve veggie quesadillas
CAMBRIDGE - Lone Star Taco Bar
635 Cambridge St, Cambridge
|VEGGIE QUESADILLA
|$10.00
Oaxaca + Longhorn cheese, sofrito, salsa verde, onion + cilantro.
* NOT AVAILABLE GLUTEN FREE*
Anna's Taqueria - Porter
822 Somerville Ave, Cambridge
|Super Super Grilled Veggies Quesadilla
|$19.90
|Super Grilled Veggies Quesadilla
|$9.95
A mix of lightly seasoned onions, broccoli, corn, zucchini, squash, eggplant, red onions, sweet potatoes, cauliflower, green beans and seasonally available vegetables like Brussels sprouts
|Regular Grilled Veggies Quesadilla
|$8.95
A mix of lightly seasoned broccoli, red and yellow peppers, corn, zucchini, squash, red onions, cauliflower and seasonally available vegetables like Brussels sprouts
Chilacates - Mass Ave Cambridge
704 mass ave, Cambridge
|VEGGIES QUESADILLA
|$11.99
Grilled flour tortilla with cheese, guac, pico, sour cream, lettuce