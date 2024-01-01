Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Veggie quesadillas in Cambridge

Cambridge restaurants that serve veggie quesadillas

Item pic

 

CAMBRIDGE - Lone Star Taco Bar

635 Cambridge St, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
VEGGIE QUESADILLA$10.00
Oaxaca + Longhorn cheese, sofrito, salsa verde, onion + cilantro.
* NOT AVAILABLE GLUTEN FREE*
More about CAMBRIDGE - Lone Star Taco Bar
Item pic

BURRITOS • TACOS • SALADS • CHICKEN

Anna's Taqueria - Porter

822 Somerville Ave, Cambridge

Avg 4 (1021 reviews)
Delivery
Super Super Grilled Veggies Quesadilla$19.90
Super Grilled Veggies Quesadilla$9.95
A mix of lightly seasoned onions, broccoli, corn, zucchini, squash, eggplant, red onions, sweet potatoes, cauliflower, green beans and seasonally available vegetables like Brussels sprouts
Regular Grilled Veggies Quesadilla$8.95
A mix of lightly seasoned broccoli, red and yellow peppers, corn, zucchini, squash, red onions, cauliflower and seasonally available vegetables like Brussels sprouts
More about Anna's Taqueria - Porter
Consumer pic

 

Chilacates - Mass Ave Cambridge

704 mass ave, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
VEGGIES QUESADILLA$11.99
Grilled flour tortilla with cheese, guac, pico, sour cream, lettuce
More about Chilacates - Mass Ave Cambridge
Restaurant banner

 

Chilacates - 561 - Cambridge

561 cambridge st, cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
VEGGIES QUESADILLA$11.99
Grilled flour tortilla with cheese, guac, pico, sour cream, lettuce
More about Chilacates - 561 - Cambridge

