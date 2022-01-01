Waffles in Cambridge
Cambridge restaurants that serve waffles
More about Barismo 364
Barismo 364
364 Broadway, Cambridge
|Organic Strawberry Waffle (Dairy Free) Weekend Only
|$9.99
Completely Dairy Free waffles with oat milk. organic strawberry pureed yeast batter, Serve with sides of mixed berry compote, maple syrup, and cinnamon maple butter.
More about VESTER
VESTER
73 Ames St, Cambridge
|Eggo Waffle Sandwich
|$7.00
Toasted eggo waffles with scrambled eggs, maple syrup and your choice of bacon or ham!
More about Lily P's
Lily P's
50 Binney Street, Cambridge
|Chicken & Waffle
|$17.00
2 Piece Pressure Fried Chicken, Honey Butter, Maple Syrup
More about Cafe Luna - Main Street
Cafe Luna - Main Street
612 Main Street, Cambridge
|Wings & Waffles
|$15.00
|Raspberry Kiss Waffle
|$16.00
|Chocolate Strawberry Waffle
|$15.00
More about Shy Bird
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Shy Bird
390 Third St., Cambridge
|SIDE WAFFLE.
|$4.75
|BELGIAN WAFFLES.
|$12.95
fruit compote, maple syrup, whipped cream
|CHICKEN & WAFFLES.
|$19.25
2 ESPO waffles, fried chicken, hot honey
More about Donut Villa Diner (Central Square)
Donut Villa Diner (Central Square)
20 prospect street, cambridge
|Gluten-Free Almond Joy Waffle
|$14.99
|Chicken & Waffles
|$14.99
Brussels waffles with fried crispy chicken strips.
|Strawberries & Cream Waffle
|$11.99
Fresh strawberries topped with whipped cream