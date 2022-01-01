Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Waffles in Cambridge

Go
Cambridge restaurants
Toast

Cambridge restaurants that serve waffles

Item pic

 

Barismo 364

364 Broadway, Cambridge

Avg 3.6 (569 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Organic Strawberry Waffle (Dairy Free) Weekend Only$9.99
Completely Dairy Free waffles with oat milk. organic strawberry pureed yeast batter, Serve with sides of mixed berry compote, maple syrup, and cinnamon maple butter.
More about Barismo 364
Item pic

 

VESTER

73 Ames St, Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (124 reviews)
Takeout
Eggo Waffle Sandwich$7.00
Toasted eggo waffles with scrambled eggs, maple syrup and your choice of bacon or ham!
More about VESTER
Item pic

 

Lily P's

50 Binney Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken & Waffle$17.00
2 Piece Pressure Fried Chicken, Honey Butter, Maple Syrup
More about Lily P's
Cafe Luna - Main Street image

 

Cafe Luna - Main Street

612 Main Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Wings & Waffles$15.00
Raspberry Kiss Waffle$16.00
Chocolate Strawberry Waffle$15.00
More about Cafe Luna - Main Street
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Shy Bird

390 Third St., Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (607 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
SIDE WAFFLE.$4.75
BELGIAN WAFFLES.$12.95
fruit compote, maple syrup, whipped cream
CHICKEN & WAFFLES.$19.25
2 ESPO waffles, fried chicken, hot honey
More about Shy Bird
Charlie's Kitchen image

HAMBURGERS

Charlie's Kitchen

10 Eliot Street, Cambridge

Avg 3.9 (2564 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
WAFFLE FRIES$5.61
More about Charlie's Kitchen
Item pic

 

Donut Villa Diner (Central Square)

20 prospect street, cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Gluten-Free Almond Joy Waffle$14.99
Chicken & Waffles$14.99
Brussels waffles with fried crispy chicken strips.
Strawberries & Cream Waffle$11.99
Fresh strawberries topped with whipped cream
More about Donut Villa Diner (Central Square)
Grafton Street Pub & Grill image

 

Grafton Street Pub & Grill

59 John F Kennedy Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken & Waffles$11.00
bacon & scallion waffles, sweet potato purée, swiss chard, bourbon-pecan syrup
More about Grafton Street Pub & Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Cambridge

Hot Chocolate

Cookie Dough

Tacos

Cookies

Turkey Clubs

Croissants

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Tarts

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Cambridge to explore

Kendall Square/MIT

Avg 4.2 (27 restaurants)

Harvard Square

Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)

Porter Square

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Central Square

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

East Cambridge

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Inman Square

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Cambridge to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (496 restaurants)

Somerville

Avg 4.5 (95 restaurants)

Brighton

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Allston

Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)

Medford

Avg 4.7 (22 restaurants)

Arlington

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Charlestown

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Watertown

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Everett

Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (496 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (123 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1583 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (263 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (152 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (319 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston