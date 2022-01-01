White pizza in Cambridge
Cambridge restaurants that serve white pizza
PIZZA
Dimi's Place
272 Brookline Street, Cambridge
|LG White Spinach Pizza
|$17.00
Garlic, Feta Cheese, Fresh Tomatoes & Spinach
|Sm White Spinach Pizza
|$13.00
Garlic, Feta Cheese, Fresh Tomatoes & Spinach
VESTER
73 Ames St, Cambridge
|SPECIAL: White Pizza Ricotta Grilled Cheese
|$11.00
Our newest special: ricotta, fresh mozzarella, Parmesan Reggiano, oregano and spicy honey make this grilled cheese. Comes with homemade chips.
Area Four and Area Four Cafe
500 Technology Square, Cambrige
|Large White Anchovy Pizza
|$24.00
Green olive, caper, tomato, A4 mozzarella, parsley, and chili flakes.
|Small White Anchovy Pizza
|$16.50
Green olive, caper, tomato, A4 mozzarella, parsley, and chili flakes.