White pizza in Cambridge

Cambridge restaurants
Toast

Cambridge restaurants that serve white pizza

Dimi's Place image

PIZZA

Dimi's Place

272 Brookline Street, Cambridge

Avg 4 (96 reviews)
Takeout
LG White Spinach Pizza$17.00
Garlic, Feta Cheese, Fresh Tomatoes & Spinach
Sm White Spinach Pizza$13.00
Garlic, Feta Cheese, Fresh Tomatoes & Spinach
More about Dimi's Place
Item pic

 

VESTER

73 Ames St, Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (124 reviews)
Takeout
SPECIAL: White Pizza Ricotta Grilled Cheese$11.00
Our newest special: ricotta, fresh mozzarella, Parmesan Reggiano, oregano and spicy honey make this grilled cheese. Comes with homemade chips.
More about VESTER
Item pic

 

Area Four and Area Four Cafe

500 Technology Square, Cambrige

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Large White Anchovy Pizza$24.00
Green olive, caper, tomato, A4 mozzarella, parsley, and chili flakes.
Small White Anchovy Pizza$16.50
Green olive, caper, tomato, A4 mozzarella, parsley, and chili flakes.
More about Area Four and Area Four Cafe
Basta Pasta Trattoria image

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Basta Pasta Trattoria

319 Western Ave, Cambridge

Avg 4.5 (2073 reviews)
Takeout
Romana (White Pizza)$17.99
More about Basta Pasta Trattoria

