East Cambridge cafés you'll love
Must-try cafés in East Cambridge
More about Tatte Bakery | Cambridge Crossing
Tatte Bakery | Cambridge Crossing
210 Jacobs St, Cambridge
|Popular items
|Muesli
Whipped Greek yogurt topped with housemade granola, raspberries, blueberries, blackberries, pear, apple, honey, and black sesame.
Contains: Dairy, Sesame, Tree Nut (Almond, Cashew)
|Linzer Cookie
|$3.00
Sandwich cookies made with our signature butter cookie dough, filled with housemade jam, dusted with powdered sugar.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
|Fresh Mozzerella Sandwich
|$11.00
Fresh mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, baby arugula, and basil pine nut pesto on housemade ciabatta.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Tree Nut (Pine)
More about Tatte Bakery & Cafe
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Tatte Bakery & Cafe
101 Main Street, Cambridge
|Popular items
|Green & Nutty Salad
|$12.50
Bibb & red leaf lettuce, baby arugula, apples, black sesame, edamame, dried apricot, and toasted sunflower and pumpkin seeds topped with goat cheese in an orange vinaigrette.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame
|Latte
A double shot of espresso with steamed milk and topped with microfoam.
Contains: Dairy
|Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich
|$11.50
Smoked salmon, avocado, red onion, capers, alfalfa sprouts, and creamy scrambled eggs served on a housemade challah roll with green herbed dressing.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Fish