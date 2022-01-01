East Cambridge cafés you'll love

Toast

Must-try cafés in East Cambridge

Tatte Bakery | Cambridge Crossing image

 

Tatte Bakery | Cambridge Crossing

210 Jacobs St, Cambridge

Muesli
Whipped Greek yogurt topped with housemade granola, raspberries, blueberries, blackberries, pear, apple, honey, and black sesame.
Contains: Dairy, Sesame, Tree Nut (Almond, Cashew)
Linzer Cookie$3.00
Sandwich cookies made with our signature butter cookie dough, filled with housemade jam, dusted with powdered sugar.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Fresh Mozzerella Sandwich$11.00
Fresh mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, baby arugula, and basil pine nut pesto on housemade ciabatta.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Tree Nut (Pine)
Tatte Bakery & Cafe image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Tatte Bakery & Cafe

101 Main Street, Cambridge

Avg 4.6 (2797 reviews)
Green & Nutty Salad$12.50
Bibb & red leaf lettuce, baby arugula, apples, black sesame, edamame, dried apricot, and toasted sunflower and pumpkin seeds topped with goat cheese in an orange vinaigrette.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame
Latte
A double shot of espresso with steamed milk and topped with microfoam.
Contains: Dairy
Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich$11.50
Smoked salmon, avocado, red onion, capers, alfalfa sprouts, and creamy scrambled eggs served on a housemade challah roll with green herbed dressing.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Fish
Sweet Touch image

 

Sweet Touch

241 Cambridge Street, Cambridge

Sausage+Egg+Chz Sandw$5.65
Side of Bacon$4.25
Egg+Cheese Sandw$4.00
