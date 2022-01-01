Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheesecake in East Cambridge

East Cambridge restaurants
East Cambridge restaurants that serve cheesecake

Tatte Bakery | Cambridge Crossing

210 Jacobs St, Cambridge

Cup - Crumbs Cheesecake$6.50
Creamy cheesecake made with Israeli cheese and a rich buttery crumb.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Cup - Strawberry & Raspberry Cheesecake$7.00
Creamy cheesecake made with fresh Israeli cheese and a rich buttery crumb topped with raspberries and strawberries.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Cup - Blue & Blackberry Cheesecake$7.00
Creamy cheesecake made with Israeli cheese and a rich buttery crumb topped with fresh blueberries and blackberries.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
More about Tatte Bakery | Cambridge Crossing
Za Cambridge

350 3rd Street, Cambridge

Chocoate-Goat Cheese Cheesecake$9.00
with Brown Butter-Toasted Hazelnut-Oreo Crunch and Whipped Cream (can be gluten free and nut free)
More about Za Cambridge

