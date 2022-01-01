Chocolate cake in East Cambridge

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Tatte Bakery | Cambridge Crossing

210 Jacobs St, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Dark Chocolate Mousse Cake (GF)$8.00
66% dark chocolate mousse sits atop flourless chocolate sponge, finished with a dark chocolate ganache.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy
More about Tatte Bakery | Cambridge Crossing
Item pic

 

The Lexington + Cafe Beatrice + Geppetto

100 N. First Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
mom's mini chocolate cake$12.00
how to be the best: buy mom this cake. tiny enough for her to not have to share ;)
Chocolate cake with fudge icing, chocolate glaze.
More about The Lexington + Cafe Beatrice + Geppetto
Item pic

TAPAS • NOODLES

Sumiao Hunan Kitchen

270 3rd St, Cambridge

Avg 4.2 (2087 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chocolate & Cream Cake 巧克力蛋糕杯 (to go)$8.50
Puff pastry filled with vanilla cream and covered with chocolate.
More about Sumiao Hunan Kitchen

