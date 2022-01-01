Chocolate cake in East Cambridge
East Cambridge restaurants that serve chocolate cake
Tatte Bakery | Cambridge Crossing
210 Jacobs St, Cambridge
|Dark Chocolate Mousse Cake (GF)
|$8.00
66% dark chocolate mousse sits atop flourless chocolate sponge, finished with a dark chocolate ganache.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy
The Lexington + Cafe Beatrice + Geppetto
100 N. First Street, Cambridge
|mom's mini chocolate cake
|$12.00
how to be the best: buy mom this cake. tiny enough for her to not have to share ;)
Chocolate cake with fudge icing, chocolate glaze.