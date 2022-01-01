Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Dumplings in East Cambridge

East Cambridge restaurants
East Cambridge restaurants that serve dumplings

SOUPS • HOT POT • RAMEN • NOODLES

Shabu & Mein

148 First Street, Cambridge

Avg 4.2 (1287 reviews)
Takeout
Tonkotsu Dumpling Bowl$16.00
Pork Gyoza or Bok Choy Pork Dumplings topped with Tontoro Pork, Bean Sprouts, Fish Cake, Lettuce, Scallion, and Seaweed in Tonkotsu Soup
Spicy Tonkotsu Dumpling Bowl$17.00
Pork Gyoza or Bok Choy Pork Dumplings topped with Tontoro Pork, Bean Sprouts, Fish Cake, Lettuce, Scallion, and Seaweed in Tonkotsu Soup
Vegetable Dumplings$7.00
Steamed, fried, or pan-seared [5 pcs]
More about Shabu & Mein
TAPAS • NOODLES

Sumiao Hunan Kitchen

270 3rd St, Cambridge

Avg 4.2 (2087 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Sticky Rice Dumpling Filled w. Red Bean Paste 豆沙甜粽$5.00
Sumiao's delicious house&hand-made sticky rice dumpling (Zong zi) is available for a limited time and quantities. ——————————————————————————Ingredient: sticky white rice, sweet red bean paste, wrapped in bamboo leaves (Sweet)
————————————————————————————
【素描手工美味粽子系列 】
为庆祝2022龙舟节，素描特制三种口味的健康糯米粽。
Sticky Rice Dumpling Filled w. Braised Pork & Mushroom 香菇肉粽$6.00
Sumiao's delicious house&hand-made sticky rice dumpling (Zong zi) is available for a limited time and quantities. ——————————————————————————
Ingredient: sticky white rice, braised pork, shitake mushroom, wrapped in bamboo leaves. (Savory)————————————————————————————
【素描手工美味粽子系列 】
为庆祝2022龙舟节, 素描湘特制三种口味的健康糯米粽。
Yin Yang Sticky Rice Dumpling 黑白糯米粽$4.00
Sumiao's delicious house&hand-made sticky rice dumpling (Zong zi) is available for a limited time and quantities. ——————————————————————————Ingredient: sticky white and black mix rice, wrapped bamboo leaves.
————————————————————————————
【素描手工美味粽子系列 】
为庆祝2022龙舟节,素描特制三种口味的健康黑白糯米粽。
More about Sumiao Hunan Kitchen

