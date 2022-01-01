Dumplings in East Cambridge
SOUPS • HOT POT • RAMEN • NOODLES
Shabu & Mein
148 First Street, Cambridge
|Tonkotsu Dumpling Bowl
|$16.00
Pork Gyoza or Bok Choy Pork Dumplings topped with Tontoro Pork, Bean Sprouts, Fish Cake, Lettuce, Scallion, and Seaweed in Tonkotsu Soup
|Spicy Tonkotsu Dumpling Bowl
|$17.00
Pork Gyoza or Bok Choy Pork Dumplings topped with Tontoro Pork, Bean Sprouts, Fish Cake, Lettuce, Scallion, and Seaweed in Tonkotsu Soup
|Vegetable Dumplings
|$7.00
Steamed, fried, or pan-seared [5 pcs]
TAPAS • NOODLES
Sumiao Hunan Kitchen
270 3rd St, Cambridge
|Sticky Rice Dumpling Filled w. Red Bean Paste 豆沙甜粽
|$5.00
Sumiao's delicious house&hand-made sticky rice dumpling (Zong zi) is available for a limited time and quantities. ——————————————————————————Ingredient: sticky white rice, sweet red bean paste, wrapped in bamboo leaves (Sweet)
————————————————————————————
【素描手工美味粽子系列 】
为庆祝2022龙舟节，素描特制三种口味的健康糯米粽。
|Sticky Rice Dumpling Filled w. Braised Pork & Mushroom 香菇肉粽
|$6.00
Sumiao's delicious house&hand-made sticky rice dumpling (Zong zi) is available for a limited time and quantities. ——————————————————————————
Ingredient: sticky white rice, braised pork, shitake mushroom, wrapped in bamboo leaves. (Savory)————————————————————————————
【素描手工美味粽子系列 】
为庆祝2022龙舟节, 素描湘特制三种口味的健康糯米粽。
|Yin Yang Sticky Rice Dumpling 黑白糯米粽
|$4.00
Sumiao's delicious house&hand-made sticky rice dumpling (Zong zi) is available for a limited time and quantities. ——————————————————————————Ingredient: sticky white and black mix rice, wrapped bamboo leaves.
————————————————————————————
【素描手工美味粽子系列 】
为庆祝2022龙舟节,素描特制三种口味的健康黑白糯米粽。