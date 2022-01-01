Egg sandwiches in East Cambridge

East Cambridge restaurants that serve egg sandwiches

Biscuit & Egg Sandwich image

 

Tatte Bakery | Cambridge Crossing

210 Jacobs St, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Biscuit & Egg Sandwich$9.00
Two eggs soft scrambled served on a housemade biscuit served with tomato salad.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
More about Tatte Bakery | Cambridge Crossing
Biscuit & Egg Sandwich image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Tatte Bakery & Cafe

101 Main Street, Cambridge

Avg 4.6 (2797 reviews)
Takeout
Biscuit & Egg Sandwich$9.00
Two eggs soft scrambled served on a housemade biscuit served with tomato salad.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich$11.50
Smoked salmon, avocado, red onion, capers, alfalfa sprouts, and creamy scrambled eggs served on a housemade challah roll with green herbed dressing.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Fish
More about Tatte Bakery & Cafe
egg sandwich image

 

The Lexington + Cafe Beatrice + Geppetto

100 N. First Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
egg sandwich$9.00
More about The Lexington + Cafe Beatrice + Geppetto

