Fish tacos in East Cambridge
East Cambridge restaurants that serve fish tacos
The Lexington + Cafe Beatrice + Geppetto
100 N. First Street, Cambridge
|beer-battered fish tacos
|$16.00
mango salsa, charred avocado, cabbage slaw
CAMBRIDGE - Lone Star Taco Bar
635 Cambridge St, Cambridge
|BAJA FRIED FISH TACO
|$5.75
Beer battered white fish, pickled red cabbage, mango-habanero aioli, corn tortilla
**cabbage is served on the side**
**contains gluten, can NOT be removed
|VERACRUZ FISH TACO
|$5.75
grilled spice-rubbed red perch, avocado crema, salsa quemada, napa cabbage