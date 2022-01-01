Greek salad in East Cambridge

Go
East Cambridge restaurants
Toast

East Cambridge restaurants that serve greek salad

Greek Salad image

WRAPS • FRENCH FRIES

Aceituna Grill

605 W Kendall St, Cambridge

Avg 4.5 (2109 reviews)
Takeout
Greek Salad$11.75
Our authentic Greek Salad is filled with coarsely chopped fresh juicy tomatoes, crunchy green peepers, and tasty cucumbers mixed with thinly sliced red onions, kalamata olives, and hand-cut feta cheese. These delicious ingredients are then tossed in just the right amount of our house-made traditional Greek dressing.
More about Aceituna Grill
Sweet Touch image

 

Sweet Touch

241 Cambridge Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Greek Salad$9.75
More about Sweet Touch

Map

