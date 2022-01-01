Greek salad in East Cambridge
East Cambridge restaurants that serve greek salad
More about Aceituna Grill
WRAPS • FRENCH FRIES
Aceituna Grill
605 W Kendall St, Cambridge
|Greek Salad
|$11.75
Our authentic Greek Salad is filled with coarsely chopped fresh juicy tomatoes, crunchy green peepers, and tasty cucumbers mixed with thinly sliced red onions, kalamata olives, and hand-cut feta cheese. These delicious ingredients are then tossed in just the right amount of our house-made traditional Greek dressing.