Hibiscus tea in East Cambridge

East Cambridge restaurants
East Cambridge restaurants that serve hibiscus tea

Tatte Bakery | Cambridge Crossing image

 

Tatte Bakery - Cambridge Crossing

210 Jacobs St, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Blood Orange Hibiscus Tea$2.25
This tasty herbal tea displays a glowing garnet luster with multiple tropical fruit juice flavors, finishing on a sweet, yet refreshing note. Caffeine free.
Iced Blood Orange Hibiscus Tea$0.00
More about Tatte Bakery - Cambridge Crossing
Tatte Bakery & Cafe image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Tatte Bakery - Main Street

101 Main Street, Cambridge

Avg 4.6 (2797 reviews)
Takeout
Blood Orange Hibiscus Tea$2.25
This tasty herbal tea displays a glowing garnet luster with multiple tropical fruit juice flavors, finishing on a sweet, yet refreshing note. Caffeine free.
Iced Blood Orange Hibiscus Tea$0.00
More about Tatte Bakery - Main Street

