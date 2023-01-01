Hot and sour soup in East Cambridge
More about Sumiao Hunan Kitchen - 素描湘
TAPAS • NOODLES
Sumiao Hunan Kitchen - 素描湘
270 3rd St, Cambridge
|(Large)Hot & Sour Soup 酸辣汤 (大)
|$13.00
Ingredients: tofu, bamboo shoot, wood-ear mushroom, egg, carrot, black pepper, aged vinegar, dark soy sauce, sesame oil, starch.
Hot and Sour soup is a great addition for lunch special, it is a palate refresher, good to prepare guests for something spicy afterwards.
*Vegetarian friendly.
**Soy and Gluten and Egg allergy
******NO GLUTEN-FREE OPTION
|(Small) Hot & Sour Soup 酸辣汤 (小)
|$5.00
