Hot and sour soup in East Cambridge

East Cambridge restaurants
East Cambridge restaurants that serve hot and sour soup

TAPAS • NOODLES

Sumiao Hunan Kitchen - 素描湘

270 3rd St, Cambridge

Avg 4.2 (2087 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
(Large)Hot & Sour Soup 酸辣汤 (大)$13.00
Ingredients: tofu, bamboo shoot, wood-ear mushroom, egg, carrot, black pepper, aged vinegar, dark soy sauce, sesame oil, starch.
Hot and Sour soup is a great addition for lunch special, it is a palate refresher, good to prepare guests for something spicy afterwards.
*Vegetarian friendly.
**Soy and Gluten and Egg allergy
******NO GLUTEN-FREE OPTION
(Small) Hot & Sour Soup 酸辣汤 (小)$5.00
Ingredients: tofu, bamboo shoot, wood-ear mushroom, egg, carrot, black pepper, aged vinegar, dark soy sauce, sesame oil, starch.
Hot and Sour soup is a great addition for lunch special, it is a palate refresher, good to prepare guests for something spicy afterwards.
*Vegetarian friendly
**Soy and Gluten and Egg allergy
***NO GLUTEN-FREE OPTION
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES

Fuji at Kendall

300 Third St, Cambridge

Avg 4.4 (1895 reviews)
Takeout
Hot and Sour Soup (V)$7.00
Classic spicy Sichuan-style soup made fresh daily with tofu, bamboo shoots, wood ear, and mushroom
