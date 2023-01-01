Hot and sour soup in East Cambridge

Ingredients: tofu, bamboo shoot, wood-ear mushroom, egg, carrot, black pepper, aged vinegar, dark soy sauce, sesame oil, starch.

Hot and Sour soup is a great addition for lunch special, it is a palate refresher, good to prepare guests for something spicy afterwards.

*Vegetarian friendly.

**Soy and Gluten and Egg allergy

******NO GLUTEN-FREE OPTION

