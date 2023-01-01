Muffins in East Cambridge
East Cambridge restaurants that serve muffins
More about Lily P's
Lily P's
50 Binney Street, Cambridge
|Mini Cornbread Muffins
|$9.00
Served with Sweet Pepper Jam
More about Tatte Bakery - Cambridge Crossing
Tatte Bakery - Cambridge Crossing
210 Jacobs St, Cambridge
|Cranberry Orange Ginger Muffin
|$4.00
Tender muffin with cranberry and orange zest topped with streusel. (400 cal, Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg)
|Dark Chocolate Muffin (GF)
|$4.00
Rich chocolate muffin made with 62% Dark Valrhona chocolate and roasted beets. (470 cal, Contains: Soy, Egg, Dairy)
More about Tatte Bakery - Main Street
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Tatte Bakery - Main Street
101 Main Street, Cambridge
|Dark Chocolate Muffin (GF)
|$4.00
Rich chocolate muffin made with 62% Dark Valrhona chocolate and roasted beets. (470 cal, Contains: Soy, Egg, Dairy)
|Cranberry Orange Ginger Muffin
|$4.00
Tender muffin with cranberry and orange zest topped with streusel. (400 cal, Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg)
More about Cafe Beatrice + The Lexington + Geppetto
Cafe Beatrice + The Lexington + Geppetto
100 N. First Street, Cambridge
|coffee cake muffin
|$4.50
coffee cake with an espresso cinnamon filling and cardamom walnut crumble
Allergens: dairy, egg, gluten, nuts