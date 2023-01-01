Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Muffins in East Cambridge

East Cambridge restaurants
Toast

East Cambridge restaurants that serve muffins

Mini Cornbread Muffins image

 

Lily P's

50 Binney Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Mini Cornbread Muffins$9.00
Served with Sweet Pepper Jam
More about Lily P's
Item pic

 

Tatte Bakery - Cambridge Crossing

210 Jacobs St, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cranberry Orange Ginger Muffin$4.00
Tender muffin with cranberry and orange zest topped with streusel. (400 cal, Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg)
Dark Chocolate Muffin (GF)$4.00
Rich chocolate muffin made with 62% Dark Valrhona chocolate and roasted beets. (470 cal, Contains: Soy, Egg, Dairy)
More about Tatte Bakery - Cambridge Crossing
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Tatte Bakery - Main Street

101 Main Street, Cambridge

Avg 4.6 (2797 reviews)
Takeout
Dark Chocolate Muffin (GF)$4.00
Rich chocolate muffin made with 62% Dark Valrhona chocolate and roasted beets. (470 cal, Contains: Soy, Egg, Dairy)
Cranberry Orange Ginger Muffin$4.00
Tender muffin with cranberry and orange zest topped with streusel. (400 cal, Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg)
More about Tatte Bakery - Main Street
The Lexington + Cafe Beatrice image

 

Cafe Beatrice + The Lexington + Geppetto

100 N. First Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
coffee cake muffin$4.50
coffee cake with an espresso cinnamon filling and cardamom walnut crumble
Allergens: dairy, egg, gluten, nuts
More about Cafe Beatrice + The Lexington + Geppetto
CAMBRIDGE - Lone Star Taco Bar image

 

CAMBRIDGE - Lone Star Taco Bar

635 Cambridge St, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CORN MUFFIN$4.00
More about CAMBRIDGE - Lone Star Taco Bar

