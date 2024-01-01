Pretzels in East Cambridge
East Cambridge restaurants that serve pretzels
Lily P's
50 Binney Street, Cambridge
|Soft Baked Pretzel
|$9.00
Served with Sea Salt & Honey Mustard Dipping Sauce
Cafe Beatrice + The Lexington + Geppetto
100 N. First Street, Cambridge
|warm pretzel (4)
|$9.00
served with whole grain mustard
CAMBRIDGE - Lone Star Taco Bar
635 Cambridge St, Cambridge
|OCKTOBERFIESTA PRETZEL W/ CHIPOTLE MUSTARD
|$6.00
ESP Co. soft pretzel w/ house made chipotle mustard
|OKTOBERFISTA PRETZEL W/ CHIPOTLE MUSTARD + QUESO
|$8.00
ESP Co. soft pretzel w/ house made chipotle mustard + our own chile con queso
|1 PRETZEL W/ MUSTARD
|$5.00